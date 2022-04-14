Girls
Northwest Whitfield 10, Hampton 0
Northwest Whitfield (13-3) blitzed past Hampton (4-9) 10-0 to move to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
The Region 7-4A champions, playing on their home field in Tunnel Hill, left no doubt in a first round win, ending the game after 40 minutes of play.
Sadie Clark and Vanessa Coronel both sent in three goals, while Lexi Lyon fired in two. Meryl Clark, Jazmin Cortes and Samantha Lara each had a goal.
The Lady Bruin defense didn't allow Hampton a shot the entire game.
The Lady Bruins, coming off of a run to the Class 4A semifinals a year ago, moves into the Sweet 16. On Wednesday, Northwests host Bainbridge, which downed Jenkins 11-0 in the first round.
Southeast Whitfield 9, Fayette County 1
Southeast Whitfield (14-2-3) entered the Class 4A playoffs as the third seed in Region 7-4A and had to hit the road to start the postseason.
In a first round game on the road against second-seeded Fayette County (8-8-1) on Thursday, the trip didn't seem to matter much for the Lady Raiders.
Karen Garcia had a hat trick (three goals) as Southeast sprinted past Fayette County 9-1 to earn a trip to the state's Sweet 16.
Southeast scored the first three goals before the hosts coaxed their only score into the net.
Southeast led 5-1 at half before scoring four more after the break.
Garcia completed the hat trick with her third goal just a little over a minute into the second half.
Lesley Alanis scored two goals, while Tonya Dominguez, Karla Hernandez, Briana Hurtado and Fally Sarameh each scored.
Southeast travels to Savannah's Islands High in the second round on Wednesday.
