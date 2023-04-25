For the first time while competing in the Georgia High School Association, the Christian Heritage School boys soccer team is in the state’s Final Four.
Thanks to four goals from Marco Arostegui, Christian Heritage (11-1-3) breezed past Lake Oconee Academy (11-3-3) 5-1 Tuesday to advance to the Class A DII state semifinals.
The Lions will play host to Atkinson County in the Final Four Friday night, with the winner to advance to the state championship game Tuesday at McEachern High School in Powder Springs.
Christian Heritage started the scoring 10 minutes in, when Peter Pridgen found Elliott Forsman for a goal.
Arostegui scored the first of his three straight goals off a Levi Bishop assist, then scored an unassisted goal for the Lions’ third score of the first half.
Arostegui added goals three and four after halftime, the last coming on a Pridgen assist.
The Lions continue a so-far dominant playoff march into the semis.
After a bye in the first round, Christian Heritage downed Washington-Wilkes 10-0 in the second.
Atkinson County also got a 5-1 win to reach the Final Four, downing Aquinas in the quarterfinals Tuesday.
