Trailing by a goal in the second half of a first-round playoff game, Dalton High School kept peppering the ball at the net.
“Just keep shooting!” came the familiar refrain from the Lady Catamounts’ sideline as balls deflected wide, high or into the keeper’s hands.
The Lady Cats kept shooting, and Melanie Arriaga finally found the net — twice.
Arriaga’s two second-half goals erased a halftime deficit to send Dalton past Flowery Branch 3-2 and into the second round of the girls Class 5A playoffs.
Region 7-5A champion Dalton (13-5-1) downed Region 8-5A’s fourth-seeded Flowery Branch (13-5) and hosts Northview in the second round on Monday.
Arriaga’s first score came with 20 minutes remaining and tied the game at two. Flowery Branch, despite Dalton dominating possession time, took a 2-1 lead into halftime, both goals coming off the foot of University of Tennessee signee Sarah Greiner.
Arriaga scored the equalizer and was swamped with celebrating teammates, and she was swarmed again when she scored the go-ahead goal with just 5:40 to play.
On the difference-maker, Issela Briceno fired a shot past an out-of-position keeper, but a deflection bounced the ball wide. By the time Arriaga got the ball the keeper had recovered, but the junior skied the ball over everyone and into the top of the net.
Flowery Branch tried to get the ball to Griener in the closing minutes, but the Lady Catamount defense held. One final push with about 20 seconds left was broken up by Jennifer Enriquez, and cheers began to ring out from the Dalton crowd.
Twice Dalton had to fight back from a deficit to a deceptive four seed in Flowery Branch. The Falcons came in at 13-4 on the year, but went 3-3 in a loaded Region 8.
The first deficit came just 95 seconds into the game.
Future Tennessee Volunteer Greiner made defenders miss on the sideline and rocketed a long-range ball into the opposite corner to stun the Lady Cats early.
Dalton didn’t waver and settled into a game that saw the majority of the action occur on Dalton’s attacking end.
The relentless attack finally led to a goal with 21:01 left before the half, when an Andrea Dominguez free kick sailed just under the crossbar and into the net.
Dominguez picked up an assist on the day too, as did Kendra Delgado.
Greiner, who was the focus of all Flowery Branch’s efforts to push the ball up the field, converted again with 9:35 left in the first half on another individual run to the goal. Dalton didn’t allow Greiner or Flowery Branch much opportunity to score in the second.
Also in girls playoff soccer action on Tuesday:
Coahulla Creek 10, Cedar Grove 0
Coahulla Creek (14-4) cruised into the Class 3A Sweet 16 for the second straight season with a 10-0 win over Cedar Grove (2-9) at home Tuesday in the first round of the state playoffs.
The game ended via mercy rule a few minutes into the second half.
Natalie Brito scored three goals, while Jannie Estrada scored two. Lilli Johnson had a goal and two assists. Stephany Melendez, Valeria Ramirez, Sandra Ramirez and Megan Ramsey each scored one goal.
Coahulla Creek is Region 6-3A’s second seed, while Cedar Grove is the third-seeded team from Region 5-3A.
The Lady Colts will play either travel to Norcross to play Wesleyan on Monday.
Greene County 2, Christian Heritage 0
Christian Heritage (2-6) was eliminated in the first round of the Class A DII playoffs Tuesday with a 2-0 loss to Greene County (2-11-1).
Christian Heritage was the Area 4-A DII third seed, while Greene County was the sixth seed in Area 3-A DII.
Greene County plays at Dooly County on Monday in the second round.
