Saul Barcenas scored three goals and drew a penalty that led to another as Coahulla Creek High School shut down Peach County 4-0 Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A playoffs.
Two years removed from a state championship, the Colts (17-1-2) are headed back to the state’s Final Four. Creek will host Hebron Christian in the semifinals Friday night.
After much of the first half was played without a score against Peach County (13-7) Tuesday, Barcenas put in a couple of rapid-fire goals to change the game.
A free kick from the box line put the Colts on the board with 8:50 remaining before halftime, and a goal on another free kick came less than a minute later.
The Colts scored on a penalty kick after Barcenas was fouled with 33:22 left to play, and Barcenas dealt the final blow off an assist from Omar Mendiola with 9:39 to play.
It’s the third time in four seasons that the Colts have reached the Final Four.
Their opponent, Hebron Christian, won at Savannah Country Day in the quarterfinals to reach the semis.
