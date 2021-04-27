VARNELL — Through two rounds of the Class 3A boys soccer playoffs, the results have looked a whole lot like most of the regular season for Coahulla Creek High School.
After a regular season that included nine shutout wins, the Colts have added two more in the playoffs, the latest a 10-0 romp over East Jackson on Tuesday, sending Coahulla Creek into the Elite 8. The Colts travel to Madison to play Morgan County, the top seed in Region 4-3A, on Wednesday.
"I told the guys from the beginning that this could be a 10-0 game, but it would take them working together," Creek head coach Aurelio Jacobo said. "There at the end, you saw it."
In Tuesday's win, the Colts (14-2-2) needed just under five minutes to score the first of their five first-half goals against East Jackson (8-6). That one was scored by Jaime Mendiola, who passed the ball to a teammate, cut to the goal, received a pass and sent the ball easily home.
"We started off slowly in the season, but we are picking it up as we go," Mendiola said. "It's everything to me. I'm very hopeful right now that we can win it all. If you don't have faith in your team, you can never be anywhere."
The Colts peppered four more goals in the first half, the last one coming on a penalty kick from Mendiola just 12.7 seconds before the horn.
After halftime, Coahulla Creek didn't need any last-second additions to score five in the period to end the game via mercy rule.
It took 15 minutes to get the first, but just a minute to get two more. After Saul Barcenas broke the floodgates with a penalty kick to put Coahulla up 6-0, Manny Arredondo found Barcenas for a goal less than a minute later. Then, Arredondo sent one home himself for his third goal. He finished with three goals and two assists.
"He's really our unsung hero," Mendiola said of Arredondo. "On and off the field, he helps us a lot."
Another penalty kick from Nathan Camacho ended the game at 10-0 with 19:29 still left on the scoreboard. Mervin Alvarez and Ronaldo Medina also scored a goal apiece for the Colts. Miguel Arredondo stopped all three East Jackson shots that reached goal.
In the Elite 8, Coahulla Creek faces a team that's no stranger to the shutout victory themselves. Morgan County won 10-0 in the first round, then dispatched Peach County 7-0 in the Sweet 16. The Bulldogs are 16-1.
"It was easy touches tonight, and we just slid in there for goals," Jacobo said. "That's our strength, and if the guys continue to do it, there's no reason for us to not be in the finals."
Also in Class 3A boys soccer playoff action Tuesday:
Oconee County 3, North Murray 1
North Murray (11-7-1) scored first in the Class 3A Sweet 16, but Oconee County (13-3-2) scored the final three goals for a 3-1 victory that ended the Mountaineers' season.
The Mountaineers finished second in Region 6-3A this season, with their only region loss coming to champion Coahulla Creek.
Oconee County advances to the Elite 8.
