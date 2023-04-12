The Dalton Academy entered the boys Class A Division I soccer playoffs looking to start a journey to a potential second straight state title off on the right foot.
It started off the right foot of Puma captain Andy Reynoso.
Reynoso put the Pumas on the board 115 seconds in and Brando Galindo had a hat trick as Dalton Academy (11-3-2) breezed to a 7-1 win over Rabun County (9-7) in the first round of the state playoffs on Wednesday.
Dalton Academy led 4-1 at halftime, and Galindo scored his third goal as the Pumas pulled away with three more after the break. The defending state champs host Atlanta International in the second round on Tuesday.
Reynoso's early goal was a shot that seemed to surprise the Rabun County defense. The long-range shot navigated through defenders before the Wildcat keeper got just a fingertip on it as the ball trickled in.
Reynoso set up the next Puma goal too, which was Galindo's first. An attacking Reynoso charged up the sideline and booted a centering pass. A leaping Galindo headed the ball in for a 2-0 Puma lead less than five minutes into the game.
Dalton Academy was unable to match its torrid early-match offensive pace, and Rabun cut the score to 2-1 with 15:25 left in the first half. A long free kick set up a Rabun County header.
Galindo restored order with 7:59 before half, chasing down a lead pass and burying his second goal on a sharp angle. Kenny Rangel made it 4-1 when he chased down a loose ball and scored with 6:16 to go before half.
The first 23 minutes of the second half passed without a change in score before Galindo completed the hat trick and put Dalton Academy up 5-1. He fired a shot, collected the rebound off a block, and tapped in the second chance with 16:44 left.
Joe Gonzalez got on the board with two goals in the final five minutes. He scored with 4:43 left, then took a penalty kick to make the score 7-1.
Also in boys playoff soccer action on Wednesday:
Coahulla Creek 10, Carver 0
A day after the Coahulla Creek Lady Colts moved into the second round of the playoffs with a mercy rule win, the boys joined their counterparts with a similar win.
Miguel Arredondo and Saul Barcenas each scored three goals as Coahulla Creek (14-1-2) blanked Atlanta's Carver (0-6) 10-0 in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs on Wednesday.
Coahulla Creek moves on to host West Hall in the second round on Tuesday.
Haylesh Fernandez, Johnny Mendiola, Omar Mendiola and Luis Torres added a goal for the Colts.
Dalton 4, Jefferson 0
Dalton (16-2) opened the Class 5A playoffs with a 4-0 win over Jefferson (7-4-1) at home on Wednesday.
The Catamounts advanced to the second round, where they'll host Chattahoochee on Tuesday.
Luis Favela scored two goals for Dalton. Zeke Ortiz added one, which was his 33rd of the season, and Ivan Rodriguez scored another.
Favela scored both of his goals in the first half as Dalton led 2-0 at the break. Christofer Lopez assisted on the second.
