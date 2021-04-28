Cambridge 8, Dalton 0
Dalton (13-3-2) made its first appearance in the Sweet 16 since 2005, but couldn't advance further, falling to Cambridge (13-3-3) in the Class 6A playoffs at home on Wednesday.
Cambridge's athletic, attacking forwards repeatedly got behind the Dalton defense, and the Bears led 6-0 by halftime. Dalton goalkeeper America Quintero made several saves that prevented the final deficit from growing much further. Dalton held Cambridge to two goals after halftime.
Cambridge advanced to the Elite 8 next week.
North Oconee 10, Southeast Whitfield 0
Southeast Whitfield (10-7) couldn't muster enough offense to keep up with North Oconee (9-0-1), falling 10-0 in the Sweet 16 of the Class 4A playoffs on the road Wednesday.
The stingy North Oconee defense has only allowed four goals this season.
Southeast finished third in Region 7-4A this year and got a road victory over Druid Hills in the first round of the playoffs. North Oconee advanced to the Elite 8.
Northwest Whitfield 2, Jefferson 0
Northwest Whitfield (12-0-3) defeated Jefferson (12-4) 2-0 at home Wednesday to reach the Elite 8 for the first time in the program's history.
Vanessa Coronel and Melanie Plaza scored for the Lady Bruins, while Nicole Thurman tallied nine saves.
The Lady Bruins advance to play the winner of the second-round game between Thomas County Central and New Hampstead. Northwest hosts the Elite 8 game on Tuesday.
