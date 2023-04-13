TUNNEL HILL — Northwest Whitfield High School is moving on.
Sadie Clark's two goals and standout defense led the Lady Bruins to a shutout, 3-0 victory over Johnson Thursday in the first round of the girls Class 4A playoffs.
Northwest, which has reached the state Final Four each of the last two seasons, takes its first step in repeating that feat. The Lady Bruins advanced to the second round, where they travel to Atlanta on Wednesday to face Westminster, the Region 6-4A champion and the defending Class 3A champion. Westminster moved up to 4A prior to this season.
Clark's two first-half goals got Northwest (12-3-1) on the board against Johnson (10-5-1) after 25 scoreless minutes in which a pair of defenses didn't yield many chances on either side.
Northwest's closest call before Clark's late-half goals was a lofted lob shot from Lexi Lyon that arced high from its long-range launch and got caught in the back of the net, sending Northwest into celebration before officials clarified that the ball went just over the crossbar.
Clark finally broke the tie with 14:19 before halftime.
Clark, a Johnson defender and the goalkeeper were all charging at a pass-ahead intended for Clark. Clark got to it first by a split-second and got just enough of a touch to send the ball slowly rolling toward the empty net.
A Johnson defender sprinted into the picture to try and stop it, but the ball crept over the line for the unconventional first goal.
Clarkgot a little more on her second goal, which came on a penalty kick.
Meryl Clark tapped a pass to Sadie Clark, and the latter was clobbered by a defender as she aimed a shot from close range.
Sadie took the PK and dribbled it in despite a deflection from the opposing keeper.
The 2-0 score held through halftime and the first 26 minutes of the second half.
Chances for Johnson to get a decent look at the goal were few, but the visitors finally got an opening with a few minutes left, but Northwest keeper Anacaren Aries knocked the ball down and fell on the rocketed shot.
Sofia Ortiz dealt the final blow with 13:54 left.
A corner kick from Lorelei Ewton was bounced between bodies in front of the net before it found an open Ortiz, who tapped in the third Northwest goal.
Westminster, Northwest's next opponent, defeated Mount Zion 10-0 Thursday in the first round.
Also in soccer playoff action on Thursday:
Boys
Fellowship Christian 4, Murray County 1
Murray County (8-9) fell to Fellowship Christian (11-3-1) 4-1 in Roswell Thursday in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Fellowship led 2-0 at halftime and held a 4-0 advantage before Murray got on the board late.
The loss ends the season for Murray. Fellowship plays in the second round on Thursday.
Girls
Athens Academy 10, Murray County 0
Murray County (7-9-1) reached the state playoffs for the first time in school history, but the Lady Indians' stay in the postseason ended after one game.
Athens Academy (9-3-2) downed the Lady Indians 10-0 Thursday in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Athens Academy advances to play in the second round on Wednesday.
Cherokee Bluff 6, Southeast Whitfield 1
Cherokee Bluff (16-2) ended the season for Southeast Whitfield (9-6-2) as the Lady Raiders fell 6-1 on the road in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs on Thursday.
Cherokee Bluff advances to the second round on Wednesday.
Union County 3, North Murray 0
North Murray (8-8) had its season ended with a 3-0 loss to Union County (4-8-2) at home Thursday in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
North Murray trailed 2-0 at halftime.
The Lady Mountaineers made the playoffs for the first time in program history a year ago, and Thursday's game was the first home playoff contest for the team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.