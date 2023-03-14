Boys
Coahulla Creek 10, LaFayette 0
Saúl Barcenas piled up six goals to lead Coahulla Creek (10-1-2) to a 10-0 drubbing of LaFayette (2-6) on the road Tuesday.
Barcenas led the way while Nathan Camacho, Alston Evens, Kye Farner and Adal Velazquez each scored a goal.
Anthony Mendiola and Omar Mendiola had two assists. Camacho, Farner, Velazquez and Johnny Mendiola each had an assist.
The Colts host Ringgold on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 10, LaFayette 0
Coahulla Creek (10-3) earned its tenth win of the season with a 10-0 defeat of LaFayette (0-7-1) at home on Tuesday.
Natalie Brito led the charge for the Lady Colts by putting up a six-goal performance. Nathalie Cuenca had a goal and two assists, while Estefana Arvizu, Jannie Estrada and Lilli Johnson rounded out the goal scoring. Mariela Mendiola had three assists, while Arvizu, Dafne Garcia and Sandra Ramirez each had one assist.
The Lady Colts play Ringgold at home on Thursday at 5 p.m.
