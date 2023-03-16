Boys
Christian Heritage 10, Mount Zion 0
Christian Heritage entered Thursday night’s game against Mount Zion needing a win to clinch the Area 4-A Division II title.
The Lions (7-1-2) cruised their way to that win, downing the Eagles (5-4) 10-0 to win the area championship. In Class A’s Division II teams are split into four areas rather than eight regions.
Peter Pridgen led the way with a hat trick, scoring three goals. Marco Arostegui and Elliott Forsman each scored two goals, and Levi Bishop and Carson Russell scored one.
With the area title wrapped up, Christian Heritage plays at Northwest Whitfield on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 6, Ringgold 1
Coahulla Creek (11-1-2) defeated Ringgold (7-2) by 6-1 in Region 6-3A action Thursday night at home.
Saúl Barcenas scored two goals, while Cruz Barcenas, Anthony Mendiola, Omar Mendiola and Luis Torres each scored one.
Coahulla Creek plays Adairsville at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Dalton Academy 4, Armuchee 2
The Dalton Academy (6-3-2) downed Armuchee (2-4-1) by 4-2 at home Wednesday.
Jairo Alvarez scored two goals for the Pumas, while Joe Gonzalez and Brando Galindo scored one goal apiece.
Christian Cuna, Ageo Nolasco and Andy Reynoso had assists.
The Dalton Academy plays Coosa at home tonight at 7.
Model 2, North Murray 0
North Murray (8-2) took its first Region 7-2A loss when Model (8-3-1) knocked off the Mountaineers 2-0 Wednesday.
Model scored a goal in each half.
North Murray will look to bounce back with a non-region game tonight at 7:30 at home against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.
Rockmart 3, Murray County 2
Murray County (4-7) dropped a Region 7-2A contest 3-2 on Wednesday to Rockmart (4-3).
The Indians hope to bounce back tonight in a road game against Haralson County at 7:30.
Girls
Armuchee 2, Dalton Academy 0
The Dalton Academy (2-5-1) fell to Armuchee (3-4) Wednesday night 2-0.
The Lady Pumas host Coosa today at 4:30 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 8, Ringgold 2
Estefana Arvizu scored five goals as Coahulla Creek (11-3) downed Ringgold (3-4-2) by 8-2 on Thursday.
Natalie Brito scored two goals, while Lilli Johnson scored one goal and had two assists.
Nathalie Cuenca, Valeria Ramirez and Cristina Torres each had one assist.
The Lady Colts host Adairsville on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Heritage 5, Dalton 4
Heritage (8-1-2) outlasted Dalton (8-4-1) by 5-4 Wednesday night.
For Dalton, Issela Briceno scored two goals, while Alliyah Rosales and Kendra Delgado each scored one.
Dalton plays Hiram tonight at 6 at home.
Model 7, North Murray 0
Undefeated Model (10-0) shut down North Murray (5-6) by 7-0 Wednesday night.
The Lady Mountaineers play host to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe today at 5:30 p.m.
Murray County 2, Rockmart 0
Murray County (4-6-1) shutout Rockmart (3-6) at home Wednesday 2-0.
The win marks the second straight for the Lady Indians.
Murray County plays Haralson County on the road tonight at 5:30.
