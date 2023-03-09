Boys
Christian Heritage 10, Bowdon 0
Christian Heritage (7-1-2) routed Bowdon (0-3) 10-0 Thursday night at home.
The Lions scored their first goal just one minute into the game. Marco Arostegui picked up a hat trick with three goals.
The Lions travel to Carrollton to play Mt. Zion Thursday at 7 p.m.
Dalton 3, Woodland 0
Dalton (10-1) shut down Woodland (3-2-1) 3-0 in Cartersville Thursday night for a Region 7-5A win.
Zeke Ortiz scored a first-half goal to put Dalton ahead 1-0 at the break. Ortiz created another opportunity by assisting a Luis Favela goal in the second half, and Christofer Lopez capped the scoring.
Dalton is back in action tonight at 6:30 against undefeated Johnson at home.
Model 1, Murray County 0
Murray County (3-5) took a 1-0 loss to Model (6-3-1) at home on Wednesday.
After halftime arrived without a score, Model scored the difference-making goal in the second half.
Murray hosts Fannin County Tuesday night at 7:30.
Girls
Christian Heritage 2, Bowdon 0
Christian Heritage (1-3) earned a 1-0 in over Bowdon (0-4) Thursday night at home.
Christian Heritage freshman Andi Bolger scored both goals, while Ryleigh Payne assisted on one.
The Lady Lions host Manchester Monday at 7 p.m.
Model 5, Murray County 0
Behind four first-half goals, Model (8-0) downed Murray County (2-5-1) 5-0 in Chatsworth on Wednesday.
The Lady Indians play Fannin County at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.