By Daniel Mayes/danielmayes@dailycitizen.news

Boys

Christian Heritage 10, Bowdon 0

Christian Heritage (7-1-2) routed Bowdon (0-3) 10-0 Thursday night at home.

The Lions scored their first goal just one minute into the game. Marco Arostegui picked up a hat trick with three goals.

The Lions travel to Carrollton to play Mt. Zion Thursday at 7 p.m.

Dalton 3, Woodland 0

Dalton (10-1) shut down Woodland (3-2-1) 3-0 in Cartersville Thursday night for a Region 7-5A win.

Zeke Ortiz scored a first-half goal to put Dalton ahead 1-0 at the break. Ortiz created another opportunity by assisting a Luis Favela goal in the second half, and Christofer Lopez capped the scoring.

Dalton is back in action tonight at 6:30 against undefeated Johnson at home.

Model 1, Murray County 0

Murray County (3-5) took a 1-0 loss to Model (6-3-1) at home on Wednesday.

After halftime arrived without a score, Model scored the difference-making goal in the second half.

Murray hosts Fannin County Tuesday night at 7:30.

Girls

Christian Heritage 2, Bowdon 0

Christian Heritage (1-3) earned a 1-0 in over Bowdon (0-4) Thursday night at home.

Christian Heritage freshman Andi Bolger scored both goals, while Ryleigh Payne assisted on one.

The Lady Lions host Manchester Monday at 7 p.m.

Model 5, Murray County 0

Behind four first-half goals, Model (8-0) downed Murray County (2-5-1) 5-0 in Chatsworth on Wednesday.

The Lady Indians play Fannin County at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at home.

