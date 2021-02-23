High school soccer roundup: Creek boys, girls shut out Sonoraville

Boys
Coahulla Creek 10, Sonoraville 0
Coahulla Creek (4-1-1) shut out Sonoraville (0-5) at home Tuesday, 10-0.
Jaime Mendiola and Saul Barcenas got three goals each, and Emanuel Arredondo scored two. Diego Diaz and Ronaldo Mendiola each added one goal, while Mendiola had three assists.
Southeast 8, Calhoun 0
Southeast Whitfield (4-0-2) blanked Calhoun (2-3-2) 8-0 at home Tuesday.
Lupe Beltran, Jerry Favela and Daniel Orellana each scored two goals, while Ishmael Pimentel and Nathaniel Villanueva each tallied one.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 5, Sonoraville 0
Coahulla Creek (2-1) got a shutout win over Sonoraville (0-5) at home Tuesday.
Ana Silva had two goals and an assist, while Mariela Mendiola, Sandra Ramirez and Valeria Ramirez added the other two goals. Ali Manis was in goal for the shutout.
Northwest Whitfield 6, Woodland 0
Northwest Whitfield (2-0-1) blanked Woodland (2-2) 6-0 Tuesday.
Jailyne Martinez scored five goals, while Vanessa Coronel had one goal and an assist.
Nicole Thurman got the shutout with three saves in goal for Northwest.
Southeast Whitfield 3, Calhoun 1
Southeast Whitfield improved to 5-1 with a 3-1 win over Calhoun on Tuesday. Lupita Martinez paced the Raiders with two goals while Cynthia Silverio added one goal. Tania Dominguez had an assist.
Southeast plays at Chestatee High School in Gainesville Friday at 5:30 p.m.
