High school soccer roundup: Creek boys, girls trounce Trion; Dalton boys score 11 goals in 33 minutes against South Paulding

Boys
Coahulla Creek 7, Trion 0
Coahulla Creek (7-1-1) trounced Trion (1-5) 7-0 on the road on Tuesday.
Miguel Arredondo and Ronaldo Mendiola each scored two goals, and Saul Barcenas, Eddie Guerrero and Jaime Mendiola scored one apiece.
Emanuel Arredondo added three assists.
The Colts host Adairsville Thursday night at 7.
Dalton 11, South Paulding 1
Dalton (9-0-1) ran past South Paulding (2-9) 11-1 at home Tuesday night.
The Catamounts scored their first four goals just six minutes into the match, and the game was halted after 33 minutes due to the mercy rule.
Jairo Paz was the only Catamount to score twice, and the other nine goals went to nine players.
Dalton hosts Northwest Whitfield at 7 p.m. Friday.
Murray County 6, Rockmart 1
Murray County (4-2) went on the road to defeat Rockmart (3-5-1) 6-1 on Tuesday.
Kevin Reyes scored two goals for Murray, while Andres Contreras, Ian Guzman, Paco Lopez and Weslyn Raymundo netted one goal apiece. Marvin Escobar-Lopez had four saves in goal for the Indians.
Murray plays at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Thursday at 7 p.m.
North Murray 7, Adairsville 0
North Murray (3-3-1) shut out Adairsville (0-8) 7-0 Tuesday night.
Bryan Rico scored three goals, while Uriel Marquez netted two. Jonathan Hernandez and Eliezer Vasquez tallied a goal each.
The Mountaineers host Ringgold Thursday at 7 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 10, Ridgeland 0
Northwest Whitfield (5-0) shut down Ridgeland (3-6-2) 10-0 on the road Tuesday.
Nicholas Cuna and Matthew Molina both scored twice for the Bruins, and Eric Cuna, Fabian Lara, Fabian Navarro, Eliseo Padilla and Alvaro Valdovinos each netted one goal.
The Bruins play at Dalton Friday night at 7.
Girls
Adairsville 2, North Murray 0
North Murray (2-4) lost at home to Adairsville (8-1) 2-0 on Tuesday.
The Lady Mountaineers host Ringgold Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 4, Trion 0
Coahulla Creek (4-3) earned a 4-0 win at Trion (1-3) Tuesday night.
Ana Silva had all four goals and an assist, and Sadya Hernandez tallied two assists.
The Lady Colts host Adairsville Thursday at 5 p.m.
Dalton 4, South Paulding 0
Dalton (7-1-1) defeated South Paulding (3-6-1) 4-0 at home Tuesday night.
Melanie Arriaga, Issela Briseno, Ashley Ramirez and Fernanda Sierra each scored a goal, while Laurel Renfroe had two assists.
The Lady Cats play Northwest Whitfield Friday at 5 p.m.
Lumpkin County 4, Southeast Whitfield 0
Southeast Whitfield (7-2) fell 4-0 to Lumpkin County (6-3) at home Tuesday.
Southeast plays at Central of Carrollton Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 10, Ridgeland 0
Northwest Whitfield (5-0-2) shut out Ridgeland (2-5-1) on the road Tuesday.
Jailyne Martinez scored five goals, while Vanessa Coronel and Ana Arias scored two. Coronel also dished four assists.
Nicole Thurman played in goal for the Lady Bruins, securing the shutout.
Northwest plays at Dalton at 5 p.m. Friday.
