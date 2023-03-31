Boys
Dalton Academy 2, Trion 0
The Dalton Academy has fielded boys soccer for two seasons and has two region titles to show for it.
Dalton Academy (10-3-2) repeated as region champions by downing Trion (9-3-2) 2-0 Friday in a winner-take-all game for the Region 7-A Division I.
Dalton Academy will host a first-round playoff game on April 12.
Northwest Whitfield 1, Calhoun 0
Northwest Whitfield (9-5-2) finished out its regular season schedule by defeating Calhoun (5-10) 1-0 on the road Friday.
Nico Cuna scored the Bruin goal off an assist from Geovanny Arredondo.
Northwest, the Region 7-4A champion will play a home playoff game on April 14.
North Murray 10, Haralson County 0
North Murray (11-2) flew past Haralson County (1-13) 10-0 Friday night to clinch a home playoff game.
Landon Figora scored three goals, while Erick Chavarria and Brando Vicente scored two apiece. Anthony Arredondo, Angel Guzman and Juan Pablo Martinez each added one. Ray Deleon had three assists, and Martinez had two.
North Murray plays at rival Murray County on Tuesday at 7 p.m. With a win over the Indians, North Murray would repeat as region champion.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 2, Cedartown 0
Coahulla Creek (13-4) closed its regular season slate with a 2-0 win over Cedartown (8-6-1) Friday.
Natalie Brito scored the two goals, both coming after assists from Lilli Johnson.
Coahulla Creek finished second in Region 6-3A and will host a playoff game on April 11.
Northwest Whitfield 1, Calhoun 1 (tie)
Northwest Whitfield (11-3-1) and Calhoun (10-3-1) played to a 1-1 tie in Calhoun Friday.
Sadie Clark scored the lone goal for Northwest, with Meryl Clark assisting.
Northwest will host a first-round playoff game on April 13.
North Murray 4, Haralson County 2
North Murray (8-6) got past Haralson County (4-10-1) 4-2 Friday night.
The win secures a home playoff game for the first time in program history.
North Murray plays at Murray County on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
