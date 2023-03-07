Boys
Coahulla Creek 10, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Saúl Barcenas scored four goals and dished three assists as Coahulla Creek (8-1-2) routed Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (1-4) 10-0 at home Tuesday.
Omar Mendiola scored two goals, while Miguel Arredondo, Nathen Camacho, Alston Evens and Alex Rodriguez each scored one. Anthony Mendiola added two assists, and Luis Torres and Jorge Santelli both had one.
Coahulla Creek plays at LaFayette Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Christian Heritage 2, Dalton Academy 2 (tie)
Christian Heritage (6-1-2) and Dalton Academy (4-3-2) exchanged the lead before settling for a 2-2 draw Tuesday night.
The Lions struck first on a Peter Pridgen goal off a Marco Arostegui assist just over five minutes into the game.
That quick-strike score gave Christian Heritage an advantage that held until 2:23 remained in the first half.
After a few near misses, including some solid saves from Christian Heritage keeper Manny Cruz, Christian Cuna broke free and sent the tying goal into the net for the Pumas.
Dalton Academy continued its strong play in the middle portion of the game into the second half, and a quick strike from Brando Galindo seemed to catch the Christian Heritage defense off guard. The ball hit the corner of the net and put Dalton Academy up 2-1 with 37:32 to play.
The Pumas got more good looks at goals that would have pushed the lead further, but Cruz made a leaping save to smack one ball out of the way and dove to stop another.
The Lions got the equalizer with 12:30 to play.
Pridgen and Ivan Agua led a two-on-two attack after a turnover, with Pridgen hitting a sprinting Agua in stride with a pass. Agua fired the tying goal on a run from left into the top right corner of the net.
The Pumas had another pair of near misses — one that clanged hard off the crossbar — and the game settled in the 2-2 draw.
Christian Heritage moves on to a home game with Bowdon Thursday at 7 p.m. Dalton Academy, which broke a three-game losing streak against tough opponents with the tie, welcomes Dade County on Friday at 7 p.m.
North Murray 1, Gordon Central 0
Devon Arnold’s goal lifted North Murray (7-1) to a 1-0 road victory over Gordon Central (2-5) Tuesday.
Rui Moscat picked up five saves to keep Gordon Central off the board and helped North Murray stay unbeaten in Region 7-2A play at 6-0.
The Mountaineers play at Rockmart Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 3, Cedartown 0
Southeast Whitfield (8-1-1) earned a win to start its Region 7-4A slate with a 3-0 victory over Cedartown (4-2-1) on the road Tuesday.
Jerry Favela put in the first goal on a penalty kick after a foul was whistled on Cedartown. Favela struck again before halftime off an Angel Garcia assist, and Garcia picked up another helper on a Diego Ramire goal early in the second half.
Victor Cordoba preserved the shutout in goal.
Southeast plays Heritage at home on Friday night at 7:30.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 1, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Coahulla Creek (9-2) downed Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (1-4) 1-0 at home on Tuesday.
Natalie Brito put in the difference-making goal off of an assist from Valeria Ramirez.
The Lady Colts play Bremen at home on Friday at 5 p.m.
Dalton Academy 1, Christian Heritage 0
After 72 minutes was played without a score between Dalton Academy (2-3-1) and Christian Heritage (0-3) on Tuesday, a penalty kick from Guadalupe Mena with 7:56 remaining lifted the Lady Pumas to a 1-0 win.
Dalton Academy hosts Dade County Friday at 5 p.m., while Christian Heritage gets Bowdon Thursday at 5 p.m.
Dalton 6, Dade County 0
Dalton (6-1-3) shut down Dade County (7-2) 6-0 Tuesday night on the road.
Issela Briceno led Dalton with two goals and an assist. Aliyah Rosales and Kendra Delgado each had one goal and two assists, while Andrea Dominguez had a goal and an assist and Anais Yajure-Shultz picked up a goal.
The Lady Catamounts are away at Woodland Friday night at 7:30.
Southeast Whitfield 5, Cedartown 0
Southeast Whitfield (7-0-1) opened Region 7-4A play with a 5-0 win at Cedartown (5-3-1).
Lesley Alanis, Tania Dominguez, Karen Garcia, Melissa Hernandez and Callie Ramirez scored goals for the Lady Raiders.
Southeast hosts Heritage Friday at 5:30 p.m.
