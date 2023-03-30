Boys
Dalton Academy 10, Chattooga 0
Dalton Academy (9-3-2) breezed past Chattooga (1-12) 10-0 Wednesday night.
Brando Galindo, Joe Gonzalez and Andy Reynoso each scored two goals apiece, and Christian Cuna, Ageo Nolasco, Kenny Rangel and Derick Ulloa each scored one.
Roany Lopez had three assists.
Dalton Academy plays at Trion tonight at 7 for the Region 7-A Division I championship.
Murray County 1, Gordon Central 0
Murray County (7-8) scored in the last five minutes Thursday to defeat Gordon Central (8-8) 1-0.
The Indians host North Murray Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Girls
Chattooga 2, Dalton Academy 1
Dalton Academy (2-8-1) dropped a region contest to Chattooga (2-11-2) at home Wednesday.
Arleth Pacheco scored the Lady Pumas' goal off an assist from Aileen Valdez.
Dalton Academy wraps up the regular season with a game at 5 p.m. today at Trion.
Murray County 1, Gordon Central 0
Murray County (6-8-1) defeated Gordon Central (3-13) 1-0 on the road Thursday night.
The Lady Indians improved to 6-5 in Region 7-2A.
Murray hosts North Murray on Tuesday at 5 p.m. to close the regular season.
