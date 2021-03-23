High school soccer roundup: Dalton boys clinch region title with win over Carrollton

Boys soccer

Coahulla Creek 10, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0

Coahulla Creek (8-2-1) got its seventh straight shutout win Tuesday with a 10-0 victory over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (5-5) at home.

Jaime Mendiola had a hat trick with three goals, while Emmanuel Arredondo and Saul Barcenas had two goals each. Diego Diaz, Haylesh Fernandez and Ramon Montoya each added a goal.

The last time Coahulla Creek allowed a goal was a 3-3 draw against Calhoun on Feb. 19.

The Colts play Monday, April 5, at LaFayette at 7 p.m.

Dalton 4, Carrollton 0

Dalton (11-0-1) defeated Carrollton (8-3-1) at home Tuesday night to clinch the Region 5-6A regular season championship.

The Catamounts, which led 1-0 at halftime, outdid Carrollton 16-0 in shots that reached goal.

Fabian Rodriguez scored two goals, while Fernando Guerrero and Filemon Quintero tallied one apiece. Guerrero had two assists.

The Catamounts face off with cross-county rival Northwest Whitfield Thursday night at 7 in Dalton. Both teams are undefeated.

North Murray 2, LaFayette 1

North Murray (6-5) defeated LaFayette (6-2) at home Tuesday night 2-1.

Uriel Marquez and Eliezer Velasquez scored goals for the Mountaineers, and Victor Paniagua tallied eight saves in goal.

North Murray hosts Rockmart Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Dalton 5, Carrollton 2

Dalton (10-1-2) took down Carrollton (5-3) 5-2 at home on Tuesday.

Bailey Gleaton scored two goals, while Melanie Arriaga, Issela Briseno and Laurel Renfroe each tacked on a score.

Dalton travels to play Paulding County Friday at 5 p.m.

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 3, Coahulla Creek 0

Coahulla Creek (5-5) came up short against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (8-3) Tuesday night at home, losing 3-0.

LFO scored two goals before halftime, then added another after the break.

Coahulla Creek travels to play Darlington in Rome Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

