High school soccer roundup: Dalton boys clinch region title with win over Carrollton

Boys soccer
Coahulla Creek 10, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Coahulla Creek (8-2-1) got its seventh straight shutout win Tuesday with a 10-0 victory over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (5-5) at home.
Jaime Mendiola had a hat trick with three goals, while Emmanuel Arredondo and Saul Barcenas had two goals each. Diego Diaz, Haylesh Fernandez and Ramon Montoya each added a goal.
The last time Coahulla Creek allowed a goal was a 3-3 draw against Calhoun on Feb. 19.
The Colts play Monday, April 5, at LaFayette at 7 p.m.
Dalton 4, Carrollton 0
Dalton (11-0-1) defeated Carrollton (8-3-1) at home Tuesday night to clinch the Region 5-6A regular season championship.
The Catamounts, which led 1-0 at halftime, outdid Carrollton 16-0 in shots that reached goal.
Fabian Rodriguez scored two goals, while Fernando Guerrero and Filemon Quintero tallied one apiece. Guerrero had two assists.
The Catamounts face off with cross-county rival Northwest Whitfield Thursday night at 7 in Dalton. Both teams are undefeated.
North Murray 2, LaFayette 1
North Murray (6-5) defeated LaFayette (6-2) at home Tuesday night 2-1.
Uriel Marquez and Eliezer Velasquez scored goals for the Mountaineers, and Victor Paniagua tallied eight saves in goal.
North Murray hosts Rockmart Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Dalton 5, Carrollton 2
Dalton (10-1-2) took down Carrollton (5-3) 5-2 at home on Tuesday.
Bailey Gleaton scored two goals, while Melanie Arriaga, Issela Briseno and Laurel Renfroe each tacked on a score.
Dalton travels to play Paulding County Friday at 5 p.m.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 3, Coahulla Creek 0
Coahulla Creek (5-5) came up short against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (8-3) Tuesday night at home, losing 3-0.
LFO scored two goals before halftime, then added another after the break.
Coahulla Creek travels to play Darlington in Rome Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
