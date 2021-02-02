High school soccer roundup: Dalton boys get 8-1 victory over Coahulla Creek

Boys
Dalton 8, Coahulla Creek 1
Dalton (1-0) opened its season Tuesday with an 8-1 victory over Coahulla Creek (0-1).
Dalton's Filemon Quintero tallied two goals and two assist, while Yahir Paez scored three goals. Fabian Rodriguez had two goals and one assist, and Fernando Guerrero had three assists.
Dalton hosts Allatoona Friday at 7 p.m., and Coahulla Creek plays at Rome's Darlington at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 3, Dade County 1
Coahulla Creek (1-0) earned a 3-1 victory in its season opener Tuesday at Dade County (0-1).
Ana Silva scored all three goals for the Lady Colts.
Coahulla Creek travels to Rome to play Darlington at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Southeast Whitfield 5, Cass 3
Southeast Whitfield (1-0) got a 5-3 win over Cass (0-1) at home Tuesday to begin its season.
Carla Hernandez scored two goals for Southeast, while Karen Garcia, Daisy Hernandez and Lupita Martinez each scored once.
Southeast plays at Murray County Friday at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.