High school soccer roundup: Dalton boys, Southeast girls each get 7-0 wins

Boys

Dalton 7, Allatoona 0

Dalton (2-0) shut out Allatoona (0-1) 7-0 Friday night at Harmon Field in Dalton.

Fabian Rodriguez had a hat trick (three goals) to lead Dalton, while Damian Rodriguez tallied three assists.

Yahir Paez added two goals, while Filemon Quintero and Angel Salaises scored one.

Girls

Southeast Whitfield 7, Murray County 0

Southeast Whitfield (2-0) earned a shutout victory at Murray County (0-1) 7-0 Friday night.

Carla Hernandez netted three goals for Southeast, while Marissa Gonzalez had two. Lupita Martinez added a goal to her six assists, while Karen Garcia tallied a goal.

Torre Llewellyn secured the shutout from her spot at goalkeeper for Southeast.

Southeast hosts Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Monday at 6:30 p.m., while Murray County travels to North Murray Tuesday at 5.

