Boys
Christian Heritage 2, Northwest Whitfield 2 (tie)
Christian Heritage (8-1-3) tied with Northwest Whitfield (6-4-2) 2-2 on Saturday.
Christian Heritage's Peter Pridgen started off the scoring with a first half goal on a free kick, but Northwest grabbed the lead with a goal each by Nico Cuna and Matthew Molina.
A penalty kick from Christian Heritage's Marco Arostegui knotted the game in the 66th minute.
Northwest plays at Carrollton's Central tonight at 7:30, while the Lions host Atlanta Classical on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Dalton 10, Cass 1
Dalton (12-2) powered past Cass (5-7) 10-1 at home Monday in a Region 7-5A contest.
Zeke Ortiz scored four goals, while Christofer Lopez scored three. Rene Cuna, Ivan Rodriguez and Angel Salaises each scored a goal.
Dalton hosts Baylor tonight at 7.
Southeast Whitfield 1, Hardin Valley Academy 1 (tie)
Southeast Whitfield 0, Father Ryan 0 (tie)
Southeast Whitfield (10-2-3) played in two games in a tournament in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, coming home with two draws.
The Raiders tied 1-1 with Hardin Valley Academy of Knoxville, Tennessee, then played to a scoreless tie against Nashville's Father Ryan.
Southeast gets back to Region 7-4A soccer tonight at 7:30 at home against Sonoraville.
Girls
Northwest Whitfield 3, A.C. Reynolds 0
Northwest Whitfield (9-2) sent A.C. Reynolds (6-1-1) home to Asheville, North Carolina, with a 3-0 defeat on Saturday in Tunnel Hill.
Meryl Clark, Sadie Clark and Lexi Lyon scored goals for the Lady Bruins, while Yuliana Herreda picked up two assists.
Northwest travels to Carrollton to play Central tonight at 5:30.
Walton 7, Dalton 2
Dalton (9-4-1) fell to Walton (9-2-2) 7-2 in Marietta Monday night.
The Lady Catamounts host Cartersville Friday night at 5:30.
