Boys
Christian Heritage 8, Atlanta Classical 0
Christian Heritage (9-1-3) wrapped up its regular season schedule with an 8-0 win over Atlanta Classical (1-1) on Thursday.
Marco Arostegui scored four goals and had one assist for the Lions. Carson Russell had two goals and two assists. Noah Simpson and Elliott Forsman each had a goal, while Peter Pridgen had two assists. Levi Bishop had an assist.
The Lions await the start of the Class A Division II playoffs next month and have a first round bye.
Northwest Whitfield 3, Heritage 1
Northwest Whitfield (8-4-2) closed out its Region 7-4A schedule with a 3-1 victory over Heritage (6-4-3) in Ringgold Thursday night.
The Bruins had already clinched the region title, but Thursday’s result secured an undefeated mark in region play.
Northwest hosts Coahulla Creek on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Girls
Heritage 2, Northwest Whitfield 1
With the Region 7-4A title on the line in a winner-take-all game in Ringgold Thursday, Northwest Whitfield (10-3) came up short against Heritage (11-1-2) 2-1.
After the game entered halftime tied at one, Heritage scored the difference-maker in the second half.
The loss brings to an end a nine-game winning streak for the Lady Bruins. Northwest settles for the second seed in Region 7-4A and hosts a playoff opener when the state tournament starts next month.
Northwest hosts Coahulla Creek Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.