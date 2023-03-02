Boys
Christian Heritage 7, Fugees Academy 0
Peter Pridgen had a hat trick as Christian Heritage (6-1-1) cruised to a 7-0 win over Decatur's Fugees Academy (0-1) in the Lions' Region 7-A Division 2 Area 4 opener on Thursday.
It took until the 15:13 mark of the first half for Christian Heritage to get on the board, but the Lions peppered three goals in the next six minutes to quickly take control.
Pridgen lasered one into the corner of the net to get the Lions started, then scored his second on a running header off an assist from Marco Arostegui with 10:44 before halftime. Carson Russell put in the Lions' third goal after a scramble following a corner kick with 9:36 to go before half. Elliott Forsman picked up the assist on the Russell goal.
The Lions added four more scores after halftime.
Russell found Arostegui in the 49th minute, Pridgen completed his hat trick in the 60th and Russell earned his second assist on a Sam Bishop goal in the 66th. Russell capped the scoring with less than a minute remaining off an assist from Emanuel Cira.
The victory gets Christian Heritage back in the win column after a loss followed by a tie. The Lions had won five straight to start the year.
Christian Heritage hosts Dalton Academy on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 10, Ridgeland 0
Saúl Barcenas and Miguel Arredondo each piled up four goals as Coahulla Creek (7-1-2) trounced Ridgeland (0-10-1) 10-0 on the road Thursday.
Barcenas also added three assists as Cruz Barcenas and Haylesh Fernandez scored the other two goals.
The Colts play Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Dalton 4, Northwest Whitfield 2
Dalton (9-1) scored a flurry of three goals in the final minutes to defeat Northwest Whitfield (3-4-1) in Tunnel Hill Wednesday.
Northwest led 2-1 with a little over five minutes remaining. A header by Zeke Ortiz knotted things at two goals apiece with five minutes left. With 2:14 on the clock, the Catamounts took the lead.
Romeo Chavarria floated the ball on net from a free kick, and Chris Lopez leapt to head in the go-ahead goal. David Saldana added a goal on a penalty kick. Saldana also scored the first-half goal for Dalton, which sweeps the two games against Northwest this season.
Northwest's Matthew Molina had a goal.
Dalton hosts Cass at Heritage Point Park soccer complex tonight at 7:30, while Northwest plays Sonoraville on the road Monday at 7 p.m.
North Murray 1, Murray County 0 (penalty kicks)
North Murray (6-1) earned a 1-0 win after heading to a round of penalty kicks against rival Murray County (3-4) Wednesday night.
Regulation and overtime periods ended with the teams still deadlocked at a scoreless tie.
The Mountaineers out-dueled Murray 3-2 in the shootout to grab the win.
North Murray hosts Dalton Academy tonight at 7, while Murray plays Rockmart at home tonight at 7:30.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 2, Ridgeland 1 (penalty kicks)
Coahulla Creek (8-2) escaped Rossville with a 2-1 won over Ridgeland (1-5-3) after a round of penalty kicks decided the win.
A shootout was needed with the score knotted at one goal apiece. Estefana Arvizu scored the goal for the Lady Colts, with Lilli Johnson assisting.
In the shootout round, Sandra Ramirez, Megan Ramsey, Natalie Martinez and Valeria Ramirez stepped in and sent in goals to lift the Lady Colts.
Coahulla hosts Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Murray County 1, North Murray 0
A first-half goal lifted Murray County (2-4-1) over rival North Murray (3-4) Wednesday night.
North Murray plays Dalton Academy at home tonight at 5, and Murray County plays Rockmart in Chatsworth tonight at 5:30.
Northwest Whitfield 2, Dalton 1
Northwest Whitfield (5-2) avenged an earlier loss to Dalton (5-3-1) by downing the Lady Catamounts 2-1 in Tunnel Hill Wednesday.
Northwest led 1-0 at halftime, then fended off a second-half Dalton goal with another goal.
Sadie Clark and Silvana Gomez each scored a goal for Northwest, while Sophia Hargis tallied an assist.
Dalton plays Cass tonight at 5:30 at the Heritage Point Park soccer complex, and Northwest hits the road to Sonoraville Monday at 5 p.m.
