High school soccer roundup: Lopez nets hat trick in Murray County boys' win over Morris Innovative, North Murray boys open season with win

Boys

Murray County 5, Morris Innovative 1

Paco Lopez had a hat trick (three goals) to help Murray County (1-1) defeat Morris Innovative (1-1) 5-1 at home Thursday.

Alfonso Rafael and Edgar Rivera also netted a goal each for the Indians. Goalkeeper Marvin Lopez tallied six saves.

Murray County plays at North Murray Tuesday at 7 p.m., while Morris hosts Heritage Monday at 5:30 p.m.

North Murray 3, Heritage 1

North Murray (1-0) opened its season with a 3-1 victory over Heritage (0-1) at home Thursday night.

Roman Guzman, Uriel Marquez and Gabriel Rosas each scored a goal for the Mountaineers. Goalkeeper Victor Paniagua had nine saves.

North Murray hosts Murray County Tuesday at 7 p.m.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you