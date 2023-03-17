Murray logo

Boys

Dalton Academy 3, Coosa 1

Dalton Academy (7-3-2) got past Coosa (4-2-1) 3-1 Friday night in a Region 7-A Division I match.

The game was tied at 1-1 at halftime.

Joe Gonzalez scored two goals, and Jose Puac scored one. Eri Lopez picked up an assist.

The Pumas play Darlington at home Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Dalton 9, Hiram 0

Dalton (11-2) shot past Hiram (2-11) 9-0 in a Region 7-5A contest at home Friday.

Zeke Ortiz led Dalton with four goals, while Luis Favela scored all three of his goals after halftime.

The Catamounts host Cass Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Murray County 10, Haralson County 0

Murray County (5-7) earned its largest win of the season, shutting out Haralson County (1-9) 10-0 on the road Friday night.

The most Murray had scored this year was five in a 5-1 win over Fannin County.

The Indians play Model on the road Monday at 7 p.m.

Girls

Coosa 1, Dalton Academy 0

Dalton Academy (2-6-1) fell 1-0 to Coosa (1-6) at home Friday night.

The Lady Pumas host Darlington Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Dalton 10, Hiram 0

Dalton (9-4-1) easily dispatched Hiram (4-9-1) 10-0 on Friday night.

The Lady Catamounts scored seven goals in the first half alone.

Dalton plays at Marietta’s Walton Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Murray County 3, Haralson County 0

Murray County lost six of its first nine games, but the Lady Indians have now won three in a row.

Murray County (5-6-1) defeated Haralson County (4-5-1) 3-0 on the road Friday night for a third consecutive victory.

Murray had lost to Haralson County on penalty kicks the previous time the two teams played earlier this month.

The Lady Indians will try for a fourth straight when they play undefeated Model on the road Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Southeast Whitfield 1, A.C. Reynolds 1 (tie)

A visit from an Asheville, North Carolina, team ended in a draw as Southeast Whitfield (8-1-2) and A.C. Reynolds (6-0-1) ended play Friday with the score knotted at 1-1.

The Lady Raiders host Sonoraville Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video