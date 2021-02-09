High school soccer roundup: North Murray gets 9-0 shutout over Murray County

Boys
Coahulla Creek 5, Coosa 1
Coahulla Creek (2-1) took down Coosa (0-2) on the road Tuesday night 5-1.
Saul Barcenas and Jaime Mendiola each had two goals and one assist, while Haylesh Fernandez scored the other. Mervin Alverez picked up an assist. Miguel Arredondo recored five saves at goalkeeper.
The Colts travels to play Cedartown Thursday night at 7.
Northwest Whitfield 3, Calhoun 1
Northwest Whitfield (1-0) opened its season with a 3-1 victory at Calhoun (2-1-1) on Tuesday.
Nicholas Cuna scored two goals for Northwest, and Fabian Navarro scored the other.
The Bruins play at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.
North Murray 9, Murray County 0
North Murray (2-0-1) shut out Murray County (1-3) 9-0 at home on Tuesday.
Eliezer Velasquez recored a hat trick with three goals, while Bryan Rico and Gabriel Rosas both scored two.
Murray County plays Union County at home at 7 p.m. on Friday, while North Murray is at Fannin County Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Coosa 2, Coahulla Creek 0
Coahulla Creek (1-1) fell 2-0 at Coosa (1-1) Tuesday night as Coosa scored both goals on penalty kicks.
Coahulla Creek plays at Cedartown at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Northwest Whitfield 2, Allatoona 2
Northwest Whitfield (0-1-1) and Allatoona (0-1-1) played to a 2-2 draw Tuesday night in Tunnel Hill.
Leticia Coronel and Vanessa Coronel scored goals for Northwest, while Jailyne Martinez picked up an assist.
The Lady Bruins play at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at 5 p.m. on Feb. 18.
Southeast Whitfield 4, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 2
Southeast Whitfield (3-0) earned a 4-2 Monday win at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (1-3).
Tanya Dominguez, Karen Garcia, Yatsari Garcia and Marissa Gonzalez scored goals for Southeast, while Karla Hernandez and Andrea Rodriguez tallied assists.
Southeast hosts Sonoraville tonight at 5.
