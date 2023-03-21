Dalton 5, Baylor 4
Zeke Ortiz scored two of his four goals in the final minutes to rescue Dalton (13-2) in what would become a 5-4 Dalton win over Baylor (3-1-1) Tuesday night.
Despite two first-half goals from Ortiz, Dalton trailed 3-2 at halftime and was behind 4-3 when Baylor scored with 14 minutes left.
Ortiz first struck for the equalizer, then sent in the game-winner.
Alexis Plaza scored the other Dalton goal, which tied the game at 3 in the second half.
After Ortiz’s first goal, Baylor scored three straight and led 3-1 in the first half.
Dalton hosts Cartersville on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 4, Central-Carrollton 0
Despite winning a state championship in 2018 and playing in the state finals a year ago, the Northwest Whitfield Bruins had gone a few years without a region title.
On Tuesday night, Northwest claimed its first region championship since 2016.
The Bruins (7-4-2) defeated Central-Carrollton (7-5) 4-0 on the road Tuesday for the clinching win, but the win for Northwest over Southeast last week cleared the way for the Northwest title.
In Tuesday’s game, Matthew Molina scored twice, while Nico Cuna and Connor Stiles each scored a goal.
Chris Tapia picked up two assists.
Northwest plays Thursday at 7:30 against Heritage in Ringgold.
North Murray 1, Fannin County 0
North Murray (9-2) got past Fannin County (4-9) 1-0 Tuesday night.
Brando Vicente scored the lone goal from a Ronnie Arredondo assist, and Rui Moscat picked up two saves to help keep Fannin off the board.
The Mountaineers play at Armuchee Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 9, Sonoraville 1
Southeast Whitfield (11-2-3) downed Sonoraville (1-11) 9-1 Tuesday.
Leo Barajas scored three goals, while Fernando Alvarez and Joseph Puna scored two apiece. Diego Castillo and Ivan Ramirez each scored one while Jerry Favela piled up four assists.
The Raiders host Central-Carrollton Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Northwest Whitfield 11, Central-Carrollton 1
Northwest Whitfield (10-2) romped over Central-Carrollton (2-9-1) 11-1 on the road Tuesday.
Meryl Clark piled up four goals and three assists for Northwest, and Sadie Clark scored three and assisted on one. Jazmin Cortes had one goal two assists. Lexi Lyon and Sofia Ortiz each had one goal and one assist. Silvana Gomez scored a goal, and Lorelei Ewton and Samantha Lara each finished with one assist.
The win was the ninth in a row for Northwest.
The Lady Bruins can clinch the Region 7-4A championship on Thursday in Ringgold against Heritage at 5 p.m.
North Murray 2, Fannin County 0
North Murray (6-6) blanked Fannin County (3-8-2) 2-0 Tuesday.
Carly Clark and Kellie Taylor scored for the Lady Mountaineers.
North Murray plays at Armuchee Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Sonoraville 1, Southeast Whitfield 0
Southeast Whitfield (8-2-2) was shocked by Sonoraville (4-5-2) 1-0 at Southeast Tuesday.
Sonoraville came in at 1-2 in Region 7-4A and lost to both Northwest Whitfield and Heritage 9-0. The Lady Raiders thundered out to an 8-0-1 start to the year, but have gone 0-2-1 in the last three games.
Looking to get back on track, Southeast hosts Westminster tonight at 5:30.
