High school soccer roundup: Northwest boys, girls get convincing wins over Cass; Dalton and Southeast boys draw

Boys
Dalton 1, Southeast Whitfield 1
Dalton (5-0-1) and Southeast Whitfield (3-0-2) played to a 1-1 draw at Dalton High's turf field Friday night.
Northwest Whitifeld 5, Cass 2
Northwest Whitfield (2-1) took down Cass (1-4) at home on Friday night, 5-2.
Nicholas Cuna scored three goals, while Eliseo Padilla and Yahir Zapata also netted one apiece.
Girls
Dalton 6, Southeast Whitfield 3
Dalton (2-1-1) got a 6-3 win over Southeast Whitfield (4-1) Friday night at Dalton High.
Dalton's Melanie Arriaga scored three goals, Bailey Gleaton had two and Ashley Ramirez scored one.
Northwest Whitfield 10, Cass 0
Northwest Whitfield (1-0-1) defeated Cass (0-2) 10-0 at home on Friday.
Jailyne Martinez scored five goals and dished one assist, while Vanessa Coronel had four goals and Silvana Gomez added the other. Sofia Ortiz added two assists.
