Boys
Northwest Whitfield 10, Sonoraville 0
The four goals of Nico Cuna led Northwest Whitfield (4-4-1) to a 10-0 road win over Sonoraville to start Region 7-4A play Monday night.
Cuna added an assist, while Matthew Molina had three goals and three assists. Adrian Capistran had one goal and two assists, while Fernando Mendiola and Javier Plaza each had a goal. Chris Tapia added an assist.
Northwest hosts Cedartown Friday night at 7.
Southeast Whitfield 2, Troup County 0
Southeast Whitfield (7-1-1) defeated previously-unbeaten Troup County (4-1-1) 2-0 on Saturday in a college showcase event in Sharpspurg.
Leo Barajas scored the first goal then assisted Jerry Favela on the second. Diego Castillo assisted on the Barajas goal.
Southeast plays Cedartown on the road tonight at 7 p.m.
Girls
Northwest Whitfield 9, Sonoraville 0
Northwest Whitfield (6-2) opened Region 7-4A action with a 9-0 win at Sonoraville (2-3-2) Monday.
Meryl Clark, Sadie Clark, Lexi Lyon and Yuliana Herrada each scored two goals and each had an assist. Silvana Gomez scored a goal, while Jazmin Cortes and Lorelei Ewton each had an assist.
The Lady Bruins play Cedartown at home on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
