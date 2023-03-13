Boys
Southeast Whitfield 10, Trion 0
Trion came into a Monday game at Southeast Whitfield undefeated through seven games.
The Raiders (10-1-1) decisively handed Trion (6-1-1) that first loss, with Class 4A defending state champ Southeast cruising over Class A Division 1 Trion 10-0.
The Raiders held a 5-0 lead at halftime and added two goals within the first five minutes of the second half.
Josh Lopez sent one in before Jarry Favela controlled the ball in front of the net long enough to find an easy opening.
The Raiders began pulling starters soon after, but still cruised to the shutout win.
Next up for Southeast is a Thursday showdown at Northwest Whitfield. It’s the first game between the two since the pair met up in the state championship game in Macon last May. It also could decide the Region 7-4A champion, by the season’s end. Both are 2-0 in Region 7-4A so far.
The game begins at 7:30 in Tunnel Hill, after the two girls programs square off.
Girls
Christian Heritage 7, Manchester 0
Andi Bolger tallied a hat trick with three goals as Christian Heritage (2-3) blew past Manchester (0-3) 7-0 at home on Monday.
Jessie Zhou had a pair of goals, while Marley Graham and Vicky Zhu each scored one. London Wagner had five saves to secure her second straight shutout.
The Lady Lions travel to Carrollton to play Mount Zion Thursday at 5 p.m.
Dalton 9, North Murray 0
Issela Briceno’s three goals led Dalton (8-3-1) 9-0 over North Murray (5-5) in Chatsworth on Monday evening.
Andrea Dominguez had two goals and two assists, while Kendra Delgado and Alliyah Rosales each had one goal while piling up three assists. Jasmin Moreno had a goal and an assist, while Lizeth Cortez scored a goal.
America Quintero and Lexi Martinez kept North Murray off the board from goal.
Dalton hosts Heritage Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., while North Murray plays on the road against Model at the same time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.