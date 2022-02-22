Boys
Dalton 6, Westminster 1
Dalton (5-0-2) racked up six goals by six different players in a 6-1 road win over Westminster (3-2-1) Tuesday.
Anthony Garcia, Fernando Guerrero, Zeke Ortiz, Yahir Paez, Fabian Rodriguez and Brandon Saldana all netted goals for the Catamounts.
Guerrero and Saldana each had two assists, while Rodriguez grabbed one.
Dalton exploded for five second-half goals after the score was 1-0 at half.
The Catamounts open Region 5-6A action Friday night at 7:30 against Rome at home.
Southeast Whitfield 4, Druid Hills 0
Southeast Whitfield (4-2-2) picked up a 4-0 win at home over Druid Hills (1-5) Tuesday.
Jonathan Hernandez and Jerry Favela scored goals in the first half to put Southeast up by two at the break, then Leo Barajas and Nathan Villanueva finished off the scoring in the second half.
The Raiders host Harris County at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Girls
Southeast Whitfield 4, Cartersville 0
Southeast Whitfield (6-0-2) downed Cartersville (1-4-1) 4-0 on the road Tuesday.
The Lady Raiders scored three goals in the first half and added another after the break.
The Lady Raiders play Ridgeland at 5 p.m. on March 1 at home.
