Boys
Dalton 6, Carrollton 0
Dalton (11-1-3) shut down Carrollton (3-8-4) 6-0 on the road Tuesday.
Fernando Guerrero scored two goals to lead the Catamounts. Zeke Ortiz, Yahir Paez, Fabian Rodriguez and Brandon Saldana each netted a goal.
The Cats play Paulding County Friday night at 7:30 at home for a chance to clinch the Region 5-6A championship.
Murray County 2, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Murray County (5-5-1) knocked off Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (4-4-1) 2-0 Tuesday at home.
Murray put in both of its goals after halftime. Brayan Medina and Jonás Raymundo scored goals for Murray, while Jakob Hendrickson had six saves.
The Indians play at Sonoraville Thursday at 7 p.m.
North Murray 3, LaFayette 0
North Murray (8-4) dropped LaFayette (4-5-2) 3-0 Tuesday at home to stay undefeated in region play.
Uriel Marquez scored two goals, while Axel Salaises had a goal and an assist. Bryan Rico added an assist, and Victor Paniagua stopped four shots in goal.
North Murray tests its undefeated Region 6-3A record against Coahulla Creek at home Friday night at 7 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 10, Ridgeland 0
Northwest Whitfield (9-3-1) blanked Ridgeland (2-9-1) 10-0 at home Tuesday night for the Bruins' seventh straight win.
The Bruins scored seven in the first half, then added three more after to end the game via mercy rule.
Nico Cuna netted three goals and had two assists, while Adrian Capistran and Eliseo Padilla both scored two goals.
Northwest plays at Central-Carrollton Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 6, Coahulla Creek 1
Coahulla Creek (7-4-4) scored first in a matchup between two defending state champions Tuesday in Varnell, but Class 4A champion Southeast Whitfield (11-2-3) scored six unanswered to down Class 3A champion Coahulla Creek 6-1.
Omar Mendiola scored less than a minute into the game off of a deep assist from Anthony Mendiola on a boot near midfield.
It took Southeast 20 minutes to answer, but the Raiders quickly took the lead three minutes later and ran away with the game in the second half.
The loss was the first setback for the Colts since Feb. 8. Coahulla Creek had gone 7-0-3 since starting the season 0-3.
Coahulla Creek plays on the road against North Murray Friday night at 7. Southeast plays at Pickens at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Dalton 6, Carrollton 1
Dalton (10-3-1) locked up the Region 5-6A championship with a 6-1 victory at Carrollton (4-9) Tuesday night.
The Lady Catamounts earned a region championship for the second straight season after grabbing the region title last year.
Laurel Renfroe had two goals and an assist, while Bailey Gleaton had a goal and three assists. Issela Briceno, Ashley Ramirez and Ally Rosales each scored a goal.
Dalton hosts Paulding County on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 6, Murray County 0
Murray County (3-7-1) was downed 6-0 by Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (6-5) at home Tuesday night.
The Lady Indians look to bounce back with a game at Sonoraville Thursday at 5 p.m.
North Murray 2, LaFayette 0
North Murray (6-7) got past LaFayette (5-7) 2-0 Tuesday at home.
The Lady Mountaineers scored both goals in the first half and held on for the win.
North Murray hosts Coahulla Creek Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 10, Ridgeland 0
Sadie Clark netted three goals to lead Northwest Whitfield (9-3) past Ridgeland (7-5-1) 10-0 at home Tuesday.
Vanessa Coronel and Jazmin Cortes each scored two goals, while Mandy Buerkle, Meryl Clark and Lexi Lyon each added one.
Northwest didn't allow Ridgeland a shot in a game that ended after 60 minutes when Northwest hit the 10-goal mark.
The Lady Bruins play at Central-Carrollton Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 5, Coahulla Creek 0
Southeast Whitfield (12-1-2) shut out Coahulla Creek (9-5) 5-0 in Varnell Tuesday.
Southeast led 3-0 at the half, then added two more goals after the break. Lesley Alanis, Marissa Gonzalez, Karla Hernandez, Briana Hurtado and Allison Maldonado scored goals for the Lady Raiders.
The Lady Colts play on the road against North Murray Friday at 5 p.m., while Southeast Whitfield plays at Pickens Friday at 5:30 p.m.
