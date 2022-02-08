Boys
Christian Heritage 5, Ridgeland 1
Christian Heritage (1-2) picked up its first win of the season with a 5-1 victory over Ridgeland (0-3-1) on Tuesday.
The Lions host Heritage on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Dalton Academy 10, Chattooga 0
Dalton Academy (4-0) continued the undefeated start to its inaugural season with a 10-0 shutout win at Chattooga (0-1-1) on Tuesday.
The Pumas ran up five goals in the first, then added another five to end the game via mercy rule in the second half.
Dalton Academy looks to keep the undefeated start going in a Thursday game against North Murray at 7 p.m. at Lakeshore Park in Dalton.
Pickens 6, Coahulla Creek 1
Pickens (4-0-1) handed Coahulla Creek (0-2) a 6-1 loss on Tuesday.
The road loss is the second straight setback to begin the season for the Class 3A defending champions, who only lost two games last season on their run to the title.
Coahulla Creek looks to break into the win column at Rome’s Darlington on Feb. 15.
Southeast Whitfield 5, North Murray 0
Southeast Whitfield (2-1) shut down North Murray (1-2) 5-0 on Tuesday.
Despite Southeast peppering in five goals, North Murray keeper Victor Paniagua tallied 13 saves.
North Murray plays Dalton Academy at Dalton’s Lakeshore Park on Thursday at 7 p.m., while Southeast plays Alabama’s Fort Payne in a tournament in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday.
Woodland 3, Murray County 1
Murray County (0-3) dropped a game at Woodland (3-1-2) 3-1 on Tuesday.
Alfonso Rafael scored the goal for the Indians, while Jakob Hendrickson tallied six saves in goal for the Indians.
Murray hosts Union County on Friday at 7:30.
Girls
Allatoona 2, Dalton 0
Dalton (2-1) was downed 2-0 at Allatoona (3-0) on Tuesday.
The Lady Catamounts host Pace Academy on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Chattooga 6, Dalton Academy 1
Chattooga (1-2) downed Dalton Academy (0-3) on Tuesday.
Yahaira Sanchez managed a goal for the Lady Pumas, and Chanel Ibarra had 25 saves, but Dalton Academy couldn’t keep out six Chattooga goals.
Chattooga hosts North Murray at Dalton’s Lakeshore Park on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Pickens 5, Coahulla Creek 1
Pickens (3-2) handed Coahulla Creek (3-1) its first loss of the season on Tuesday.
Ana Silva scored the lone goal for the Lady Colts, while goalkeeper Ana Silva had 17 saves.
Coahulla Creek hosts Christian Heritage on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 10, North Murray 1
Southeast Whitfield (4-0-1) racked up a 10-1 victory over North Murray (1-2) at home on Tuesday.
Lesley Alanis and Karla Hernandez both had two goals to lead the Lady Raiders.
Southeast plays at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Thursday at 5 p.m., while North Murray plays Dalton Academy at the same time at Lakeshore Park in Dalton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.