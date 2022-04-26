Northwest Whitfield 4, North Oconee 1
Another road playoff game was no problem for Northwest Whitfield Tuesday night in the Class 4A Elite 8.
Northwest (13-5-1) downed North Oconee (13-6-1) 4-1 in Bogart, winning its second straight road playoff game to reach the state semifinals.
In the Final Four Friday, the Bruins will host East Hall, which downed Benedictine 3-0 in the quarterfinals.
Northwest’s Nico Cuna started the scoring with a goal in the 11th minute off of an assist from Danny Guerra.
Nine minutes later, Guerra found Chris Tapia in the back post and Tapia buried the ball in the back of the net for his first varsity goal.
Cuna scored his second goal of the game on an assist from Mathew Molina with nine minutes left in the first half to send the Bruins into halftime with a 3-0 advantage.
After North Oconee cut the game to 3-1 early in the second, Hayden Adams scored off of a corner kick taken by Eliseo Padilla with 20 minutes left in the game.
Southeast Whitfield 5, West Laurens 1
Two groups of Raiders met on the soccer field at Southeast Whitfield Tuesday night, but it was the home-standing Raiders that pillaged the net more often.
The Southeast Raiders (17-2-3) downed the West Laurens Raiders (16-4) 5-1 in the Class 4A quarterfinals Tuesday night, punching their ticket to the Final Four.
Southeast, the reigning Class 4A champions, travel to Columbus Friday for a chance to return to the state title game.
West Laurens scored the game’s first goal, but the Raiders responded thanks to junior Jerry Favela.
Favela scored the game’s next three goals, two before halftime and one after, to net himself his second straight hat trick. Favela scored four goals in a win over Cairo in the second round.
Diego Castillo added a header in the 58th minute, and Leo Barajas capped the scoring with a goal with five minutes left.
Southeast joins cross-county rival and Region 7-4A opponent Northwest in the Class 4A Final Four. The rivals would clash for the state championship if both teams win in the semifinals.
West Hall 4, Coahulla Creek 0
There will be a new champion in Class 3A this season.
Coahulla Creek’s state title defense was cut short in the state quarterfinals with a 4-0 loss in Oakwood to West Hall (17-3-1) Tuesday.
The Colts (11-6-3), which won the state championship last season, trailed 2-0 at halftime, then allowed two more in the second half.
Coahulla Creek rallied for an appearance in the Elite 8 despite finishing second in Region 6-3A to North Murray.
West Hall advanced to play Greater Atlanta Christian in the Final Four.
Westminster 4, North Murray 0
North Murray’s run in the Class 3A playoffs was ended in the Elite 8 by 2021 runner-up Westminster.
The visiting Wildcats (11-7-3) knocked off the Mountaineers (14-5) 4-0 Tuesday in the state’s quarterfinals.
The Mountaineers trailed 1-0 at half, then played some of the second half a man down after a red card was administered.
Westminster advanced to the Final Four, where the Wildcats meet Oconee County.
“Incredibly proud of my boys and the great season they had,” said North Murray coach Matt Chambers. “I am humbled by the support of our community and school. I am eternally grateful for the opportunity of being their coach.”
North Murray won Region 6-3A this season and reached the Elite 8 for the first time since 2018.
