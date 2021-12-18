Player of the year
Kylie Hayes, senior, Northwest Whitfield (pitcher, outfield) — 15 wins; 134 innings pitched; 156 Ks, 1.83 ERA; .443 batting average; 43 hits; 14 RBIs; 21 stolen bases. First Team All-Region 7-4A. Named to Georgia Dugout Club (GADC) All-Star Team.
First team
Pitcher: Steahl Smith, senior, Coahulla Creek (pitcher, third base) — seven wins; 97 innings pitched; 138 Ks; 3.10 ERA; .288 batting average; 11 RBIs. First Team All-Region 6-3A.
Catcher: Abi Snipes, senior, Northwest Whitfield — .308 batting average; 28 hits; 10 doubles; 19 RBIs; two home runs. Threw out 40% of base stealing attempts. First Team All-Region 7-4A.
Infield: Caroline Reed, freshman, Coahulla Creek (shortstop) — .362 batting average; five doubles; 14 RBIs; First Team All-Region 6-3A.
Infield: Natalie Moya, senior, Dalton (shortstop) — .273 batting average; two doubles; three strikeouts in 58 at bats. First Team All-Region 5-6A.
Infield: Eden Rann, sophomore, Northwest Whitfield (third base) — .340 batting average; six home runs; 36 hits; 10 doubles; 32 RBIs; 27 runs scored. First Team All-Region 7-4A.
Infield: Torrey Cummings, senior, Northwest Whitfield (second base) — .379 batting average; three home runs; 39 hits; 10 doubles; 30 RBIs; 29 runs scored. First Team All-Region 7-4A.
Infield: Alyssa Usrey, senior, Murray County (shortstop) — .508 batting average; .934 fielding percentage. First Team All-Region 6-3A.
Outfield: Karsen Baldridge, sophomore, North Murray — .325 batting average; .975 fielding percentage. First Team All-Region 6-3A.
Outfield: Lexi Dunn, freshman, Coahulla Creek — .485 batting average; three doubles; eight RBIs; 13 runs scored; seven stolen bases. Second Team All-Region 5-6A.
Outfield: Mary Day Elsenrath, sophomore, Coahulla Creek — .317 batting average; 19 hits; five RBIs. Second Team All-Region 5-6A.
Utility: Allison Cowan, senior, Northwest Whitfield (designated player) — .373 batting average; 31 hits; 17 RBIs; six doubles. Second Team All-Region 7-4A.
Second team
Pitcher: Destin Jewell, senior, Northwest Whitfield (pitcher, outfield) — 70 strikeouts; 84 innings pitched; 2.91 ERA; nine wins. All-Region 7-4A honorable mention.
Catcher: Ella Hill, freshman, Dalton — .309 batting average; four doubles; 13 runs. First Team All-Region 5-6A.
Infield: Aliza Martinez, junior, Dalton (first base) — .333 batting average; two home runs. First Team All-Region 5-6A.
Infield: Brooklyn Gonzalez, senior, Murray County (third base) — .411 batting average; .897 fielding percentage. First Team All-Region 5-6A.
Infield: Mia Sewell, senior, Northwest Whitfield (shortstop) — .333 batting average; 35 hits; eight doubles; 15 RBIs; 31 runs scored; Second Team All-Region 7-4A.
Infield: Alyson Jarvi, junior, Northwest Whitfield (first base) — .268 batting average; 13 RBIs. All-Region 7-4A honorable mention.
Infield: Katelyn Smith, senior, North Murray (third base) — .330 batting average; .950 batting average. Second Team All-Region 5-6A.
Outfield: Lauren Taylor, senior, Southeast Whitfield (outfield, catcher)
Outfield: Katie Bagley, junior, Coahulla Creek (outfield, second base) — .342 batting average; 13 hits; six RBIs. All-Region 6-3A honorable mention.
Outfield: Abygail Jarvi, junior, Northwest Whitfield (center field) — .301 batting average; 17 runs scored. All-Region 7-4A honorable mention.
Utility: Natalie O'Neal, senior, Murray County (pitcher) — 5.22 ERA; .415 batting average; .967 fielding percentage. Second Team All-Region 5-6A.
Honorable mention
Coahulla Creek: Bailey Warnix
Dalton: Cadence Blackwell, Haley Curtis, Kaylee Tatum, Gracie Young
North Murray: Abby Young
Southeast Whitfield: Jayden Bennett, Avery Skyles
