Coahulla Creek High School grabbed a first-inning lead and took down North Murray 5-1 on Monday.
The Lady Colts (9-5) had a 5-0 lead over North Murray (4-11-1) headed into the sixth inning of a game that was moved from Coahulla Creek to Westside Park in Rocky Face due to rains over the weekend leaving fields wet.
Coahulla Creek grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when a Bailey Warnix double brought in Caroline Reed.
Warnix finished 3-for-4 for the Lady Colts with three RBIs. Reed was 4-for-4 and doubled.
Coahulla Creek added its second run in the bottom of the third when Warnix’s grounder scored Reed again.
Warnix’s bunt in the bottom of the fifth scored Katie Bagley and put Coahulla Creek up 3-0. Annie Reed then singled to send in Warnix and Meka Henson and make it 5-0.
Coahulla Creek pitcher Emily Wood struck out seven and allowed six hits, but North Murray finally broke through for a score in the sixth.
With runners on second and third, an Alana Jacobo grounder scored Cadence Mulkey.
Angel Tant collected three of North Murray’s six hits, finishing 3-for-4.
North Murray hosts Murray County today at 5 p.m., while Coahulla Creek hosts Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe today at 5:30 p.m.
