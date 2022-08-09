Coahulla Creek 15, Christian Heritage 0
Another night, another 15-0 win for Coahulla Creek (4-0). The Lady Colts, which defeated Murray County by the same score Monday, downed Christian Heritage (0-1) in three innings in Varnell on Tuesday.
After a weather delay pushed the start of the game back an hour, the Lady Colts didn’t need long to start scoring.
An inexperienced group for Christian Heritage made its return to the field since 2020 after not fielding a team last season. Coahulla Creek jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first inning, and the inning ended with two outs due to Lady Colt runners being caught leaving base early twice.
Coahulla Creek utilized walks and steals to grab early runs. The Lady Colts added four runs in the second inning and one in the third before the game was called.
Coahulla Creek’s Katie Bagley had a two-RBI single while Ally Franks, Annie Reed and Brinkley Reed also had a hit.
Franks and Emily Wood combined to allow just one hit for Coahulla Creek and strike out seven.
Coahulla Creek travels to play a doubleheader against Stephens County starting at noon on Saturday, while Christian Heritage plays Chattooga on the road on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Dalton 15, Murray County 6
Dalton (1-0) put up seven runs in the first and final innings to defeat Murray County (0-3) 15-6 in Chatsworth Tuesday.
The Lady Catamounts scored seven runs in their first inning of the season to get out to an early lead. Dalton added another in the second, but didn’t light up the scoreboard again until more offensive fireworks in the seventh closed out the game.
Murray scored two in the fourth and another in the fifth to cut the score to 8-3 entering the final frame, but the Lady Indians couldn’t keep up after the late Dalton explosion. Murray added three more runs in the seventh.
Ella Hill piled up three doubles and three RBIs for Dalton, and Aliza Martinez had two extra-base hits. Cadence Blackwell had three hits, including a double, and Kaylee Tatum was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Tatum also pitched all seven innings, striking out nine.
Kholee Fouts, Kylee Johnson and Charlsey Richards each belted doubles for Murray County, while Lanie Spence was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
Dalton plays Rockmart Friday at 4 p.m. at Dalton’s Heritage Point Park, while the Lady Indians host North Murray Thursday at 5 p.m.
North Murray 5, Towns County 0
North Murray (1-2) picked up its first win of the season with a 5-0 road victory over Towns County (0-1) on Tuesday.
Charley Patton allowed just two hits and struck out 12 in a complete-game shutout to lead the Lady Mountaineers.
The first three innings were scoreless before North Murray’s Alana Jacobo sent in Cameron Longley with a fly ball in the fourth.
North Murray added one in the fifth, two in the sixth and another in the seventh.
Longley dinged a triple, and Angel Tant was 3-for-4 with an RBI for North Murray. Patton and Maddie Hyde also sent in a run apiece.
North Murray plays at Murray County at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Northwest Whitfield 11, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 1
Eden Rann blasted two home runs as Northwest Whitfield (1-0) opened its season with an 11-1 win at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (0-2) on Tuesday.
Rann was 2-for-3 and picked up six RBIs on two home runs.
In her first high school game, freshman pitcher Jolie Albertson allowed just three hits while striking out 11 in six innings. Albertson also was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Abygail Jarvi had two doubles and two RBIs while going 3-for-4, and Alyson Jarvi was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a double. Staesha Campbell was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Northwest plays Cass Friday at 4 p.m. at Dalton’s Heritage Point Park.
