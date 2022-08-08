Coahulla Creek 15, Murray County 0
Coahulla Creek pitcher Bailey Warnix held Murray County (0-2) without a hit as the Lady Colts (3-0) defeated the visiting Lady Indians 15-0 in three innings Monday.
Warnix faced just nine batters and threw 16 pitches.
Lanie Spence was the only Lady Indian to reach base, when she got to first due to an error.
Warnix also was 2-for-2 with a triple as Coahulla Creek piled up seven runs in the first, three in the second and five in the third inning before the game was called.
Lexi Dunn also blasted a homer and sent in two RBIs. Meka Henson, Damon Thompson and Emily Wood each doubled. Wood had three RBIs.
Coahulla Creek opened the season with three straight wins. The Lady Colts defeated Gilmer and Armuchee in a Saturday doubleheader. The Colts host Christian Heritage tonight at 5:30.
Murray, which opened the season with a 13-1 loss at Dade County, hosts Dalton tonight at 5:55.
