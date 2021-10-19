High school softball: Northwest sweeps Islands with two shutouts, punches ticket to Columbus

The hours spent by the Northwest Whitfield High School softball team on the road to Savannah far outweighed the amount of runs they allowed once they got there.
In the second round of the Class 4A Playoffs at Savannah's Islands on Tuesday afternoon, the Lady Bruins took the series with two shutout victories, winning 9-0 and 4-0 to advance to the tournament's championship bracket in Columbus next week.
The Lady Bruins are one of eight teams to reach the double-elimination tournament that will decide the state champion. Northwest opens with Flowery Branch on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 3 p.m.
Northwest (24-10), the third-seeded team out of Region 7-4A, took out Islands (14-8), the top seed from region 3. Islands advanced to the second round with two blowout wins over Dougherty.
In game one on Tuesday, Northwest scored three runs in the second inning to take control of the game, and the Lady Bruins kept it going to end the game after five frames.
Torrey Cummings was 2-for-4 with a double and a triple for four RBIs for the Lady Bruins. Kylie Hayes pitched all five innings for Northwest, allowing just three hits and striking out three. Hayes also picked up a hit and an RBI.
In game two, the Lady Sharks matched Northwest as the two teams had six hits apiece, but Northwest was able to convert those to runs.
All four of the game's runs came in the bottom of the third inning. Mia Sewell, Abigail Rann and Staesha Campbell each tallied an RBI in the third-inning rally, while Destin Jewell kept the Islands hitters from converting any runs. She struck out five in seven innings.
It's the second straight round that Northwest Whitfield went on the road to win a playoff series. The Lady Bruins finished third in a region that has sent three of its four playoff teams to the eight-team championship bracket, and Cedartown has a chance to make it all four with a win tonight.
The championship bracket is a double-elimination tournament that will be held Oct. 28-30 at the Columbus Softball Complex.
It's the first time Northwest has reached the state championship tournament since 2017. The Lady Bruins were state champions in 2012 and 2013.
