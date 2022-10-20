Murray County downed by Union County in super region finals
A postseason surge pushed Murray County (8-18) into the finals of its Class 2A super regional and a Sweet 16 appearance, but a 10-8 loss to Union County (19-5) Wednesday night ended the run there.
In the super regional hosted by Region 8-2A champion Union County in Blairsville, Murray fell to the hosts Tuesday in its opener before downing Walker later Tuesday.
Murray got past Callaway (15-15) 12-8 on Wednesday in the double-elimination tournament to get another shot an Union County, but the Lady Indians fell short.
Against Callaway, Kylie Usrey homered at the plate and held off Murray's opponent from the mound as the Lady Indians protected a 12-6 lead headed into the seventh.
In the rematch with Union County, Murray started the first inning with a 5-0 lead before the hosts battled back to take a 7-6 lead. Three runs in the bottom of the sixth gave Union a 10-6 advantage, and all Murray could manage was two runs in the seventh.
Brylee Boyd and Kylee Johnson each had two hits and two RBIs for Murray, and Lanie Spence joined the pair in hitting a double.
Usrey again pitched for her fourth start on the mound in two days during the super regional tournament.
After coming into the Region 7-2A tournament as the sixth seed, Murray won two games in the tourney to grab a playoff spot. The Lady Indians reached the Sweet 16 before falling to Union County, who grabs one of the eight spots in the state tournament in Columbus.
Northwest forces rematch in super region finals, falls to East Forsyth
Northwest Whitfield (17-15) battled through the losers' bracket to force a winner-take-all championship game in the Class 4A super region finals in Mableton on Wednesday, but the Lady Bruins couldn't bring down East Forsyth (22-10) a second time to secure one of eight spots in the state tournament in Columbus for the second straight season.
With a 9-3 win over Northwest in the nightcap on Wednesday, East Forsyth instead grabs that spot and eliminates the Lady Bruins.
After falling to East Forsyth to open the tourney on Tuesday, Northwest downed Miller Grove to set up a game Wednesday against tournament host Pace Academy (18-11) in the semifinals.
Northwest ran past Pace 16-6 to reach the Sweet 16 and battle East Forsyth again in the finals, needing two wins over the Lady Broncos to advance.
Thanks to a pair of home runs by Jolie Albertson, Northwest erased a 5-0 deficit to get the first win, a 9-7 victory in eight innings.
With a winner-take-all game following, East Forsyth again built a big advantage, grabbing a 7-0 lead by the fourth.
Northwest got on the board with three runs, but couldn't make up the deficit.
North Murray falls in playoffs
A second loss to Banks County (18-11) in two days in the Class 2A super regional ended the season for North Murray (9-19-1).
Banks County ousted the Lady Mountaineers with a 10-3 victory at Eagles Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Wednesday. Banks, which handed North Murray its first loss in the double-elimination tournament on Tuesday, fell to the tournament hosts after eliminating North Murray. Eagles Landing advances to the state tournament in Columbus.
North Murray downed Washington on Tuesday night to stay alive and setup a rematch with Banks County Wednesday, but North Murray fell in a 10-0 hole after three innings. Three runs in the fourth inning weren't enough to keep the season alive.
