Northwest drops opener, dominates second game to stay alive
Playing in a Class 4A super regional playoff tournament on Tuesday, Northwest Whitfield (15-14) dropped its opening game to East Forsyth (21-9) 9-2 before taking down Miller Grove (10-6) 15-2 in the losers’ bracket to stay alive.
The Lady Bruins continue play in the double-elimination tournament hosted by Pace Academy in Mableton. Northwest plays Pace Academy today at 3 p.m. Region 5-4A champion Pace was downed 13-0 by East Forsyth. If Northwest bests Pace, the Lady Bruins would then have to defeat East Forsyth twice in a row to win the super regional and a state tournament berth.
In Tuesday’s opener against East Forsyth, Northwest scored the opening run but fell behind 5-1 after three innings. East Forsyth tallied nine hits, including a home run, while holding Northwest to four in the game.
The second-seeded team added four runs in the fifth. A Libby Lee RBI double and a Jolie Albertson RBI brought in runs for Northwest.
In their second game Tuesday against Miller Grove, Eden Rann homered twice and Alyson Jarvi hit one as Northwest piled up 12 runs in the first inning and cruised to the win after four.
Albertson and Gabbie Bates both pitched a pair of innings and allowed one hit from Miller Grove while combining for 11 strikeouts.
After opening loss, North Murray stays afloat with 17-2 win
North Murray (8-18-1) fell 10-2 to Banks County (17-9) in its opener in a Class 2A super regional on Tuesday, but the Lady Mountaineers shot past Washington (11-11) 17-2 to remain in the double-elimination tournament.
North Murray gets another shot at Banks County, which lost to tournament host Eagle’s Landing Christian to fall into the losers’ bracket, as it continues play at 10 a.m. today.
In the opener against Banks, North Murray surrendered five runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game after five.
North Murray took a 1-0 lead in the first, but Banks scored the next four. North Murray was held to just five hits, with Kylie Corbin and Cadence Mulkey driving in the runs.
Against Washington, the Lady Mountaineers surrendered the first two runs before grabbing the advantage and then exploding for 11 runs in the third. The game was called after three innings.
Janna Baggett was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. Karsen Baldridge and Sunny Warren both had three RBIs, and Corbin doubled.
Corbin and Charley Patton combined to allow just one hit.
Murray falls short of upset over top-seeded Union County, advances with win over Walker
Fourth-seeded Murray County (7-17) nearly pulled an upset in the first round of a Class 2A super regional against host and top seed Union County (19-5), but the Lady Indians responded to a 6-5 loss to thump Walker (11-10) 11-1 and advance in the losers bracket of the tournament.
Murray continues play in the double-elimination tournament today at 3 p.m. against Callaway.
In the opener against host Union County in Blairsville, Murray County stormed back from a 4-0 deficit to grab a 5-4 lead by the top of the fifth.
Union tied it in the bottom of the fifth, then scored a go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth and didn’t allow a Murray answer. Lanie Spence was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs in a game that saw Murray tally eight hits. Brylee Boyd also had a double.
Against Walker, Murray stormed out to a 6-0 lead and ended the game after five innings.
Kylee Johnson had a huge game, belting a home run and a triple as she finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Kenzie Jones and Charlsey Richards both doubled.
Kylie Usrey managed the win from the mound, striking out six and only allowing three hits.
