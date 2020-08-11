Chattooga 16, Southeast Whitfield 2
Southeast Whitfield (0-5) fell to Chattooga (2-0) 16-2 at home Tuesday night.
The Raiders couldn't keep up with the bats of Chattooga, but Southeast's Madison Powell finished 2-2, and Megan Towe tallied an RBI double to get the Raiders on the board.
Southeast plays at Gordon Central on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Christian Heritage 13, Pepperell 12
Christian Heritage (1-1) trailed by seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday but came back to force a tie and then defeat Pepperell (0-1) 13-12 in eight innings at home.
Tatiana Chisea hit the game-winning triple in the bottom of the eight inning after forcing three straight outs from the mound to end Pepperell's time at bat in the top of the eighth. Chisea pitched the entire game, striking out 13 and giving up 10 hits. She also finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
"We just competed and played hard and never gave up," Christian Heritage head coach Mike Leonard said.
Ansley Adkins, Mary Kate Humphrey and Kensly Wooten all went 2-for-4 and tallied two RBIs.
Christian Heritage travels to play Armuchee on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 11, Murray County 0
Behind a no-hitter from Coahulla Creek (2-0) pitcher Sophia Voyles, the Colts blanked Murray County 11-0 in Chatsworth Tuesday to open up Region 6-3A play with a win.
Voyles struck out 12 Murray (0-1) batters and walked just one, allowing no hits. Tatum Poe and McKinley Staten both finished 3-for-3, while Voyles and Steahl Smith each added two RBIs.
Coahulla Creek next plays Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Thursday at 5:30 p.m., while Murray will look to bounce back when they host Rockmart at the same time.
Dade County 10, Christian Heritage 9
Prior to their comeback victory Tuesday, Christian Heritage (1-1) lost in a back-and-forth battle at home to Dade County (2-1) in the season opener for the Lions Monday night.
"I felt like we swung the bats pretty well for our first game," Christian Heritage head coach Mike Leonard said.
An offense led by Ansley Adkins and Mary Kate Humphrey, who both went 3-for-4 and tallied two RBIs, put up nine runs, but the Lion defense couldn't stop Dade.
Christian Heritage's Tatiana Chisea pitched all seven innings, striking out six and allowing 10 hits.
"She pitched really well, but we put her in a tough position," Leonard said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.