Christian Heritage 21, Gordon Central 4
Christian Heritage (3-4) exploded for 11 runs in the third inning on the way to a 21-4 win over Gordon Central (0-7) on the road Tuesday night.
The Lady Lions scored five runs apiece in the first and third innings, and the game was called after three.
Ava Parkinson finished 3-for-4 with a double and five RBIs. Ariana Battle and Taylor Fisher both collected three RBIs while doubling. Kaymin Arrants finished 3-for-3 with a trio of RBIs, and Kate Mireles was 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs while belting two triples.
Mireles also got the win from the pitcher’s mound, striking out five and allowing three hits.
The Lady Lions host St. Francis on Monday at 5 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 2, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Haley Curtis pitched a complete-game shutout as Coahulla Creek (9-5) edged Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (5-6) 2-0 on Tuesday.
Curtis struck out seven and allowed just four hits.
Both Lady Colt runs came in the bottom of the third inning. An Annie Reed ground ball to center field scored both Caroline Reed and Ally Franks.
That was one of just three hits in the game for Creek, which was also up against strong pitching from LFO. Bailey Warnix and Lexi Dunn had the other two, both singles.
Creek makes the trip to Adairsville on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Calhoun 10, Dalton 1
Calhoun (10-6-1) scored six runs in the first inning to quickly get ahead and dispatch Dalton (2-9) 10-1 Tuesday.
Dalton got on the board with its lone run in the third inning, and the game was called after five.
The Lady Catamounts managed three hits. Ella Hill, Cadence Blackwell and Zoe Parker all singled.
Dalton hosts Woodland Thursday night at 5:30.
Heritage 10, Northwest Whitfield 1
Heritage (10-2-1) defeated Northwest Whitfield (7-12) 10-1 Tuesday night in Tunnel Hill.
The Lady Bruins were behind 6-0 by the time they scored a run in the sixth, but Heritage put in four more in the seventh.
Northwest makes the trip up to Ringgold when the two teams play again on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
