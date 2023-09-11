LaFayette 9, Murray County 1
Murray County (4-5) struck first, but LaFayette (8-4) scored nine unanswered to defeat the Lady Indians 9-1 in Chatsworth Monday.
Murray got on the board in the bottom of the second to lead 1-0. LaFayette scored four runs in the top of the third and pulled away to end the game after five innings.
Murray County was held to just three hits. Callan Ledford, Charlsey Richards and Emerie Bohannon all singled.
Richards scored the lone run when she stole home after getting on base with her single in the second.
The Lady Indians play Rockmart tonight at home at 5.
Paulding County 10, Coahulla Creek 1
Paulding County (13-4-1) came alive in the fourth inning to shoot past Coahulla Creek (8-5) 10-1 on Monday.
Creek traveled to Dallas and held a 1-0 win going into the bottom of the fourth.
Paulding scored five in the fourth and added five more in the fifth to end the game.
Creek scored its run in the top of the fourth. Nora Milam scored after tagging up on a Haley Curtis fly ball.
An Annie Reed single earlier in the fourth inning was the only hit of the game for the Lady Colts.
From the mound, Bailey Warnix tallied seven strikeouts while keeping Paulding County off the scoreboard through three innings.
Coahulla Creek returns home to play Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe tonight at 5:30.
