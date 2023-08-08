Coahulla Creek 11, Fannin County 3
A fast offensive start helped Coahulla Creek (1-0) breeze past Fannin County (0-1) in the 2023 season opener for the Lady Colts on Tuesday.
Creek brought in three runs in the top of the first and never looked back, scoring at least a run in each of the six innings played. In the first inning, the Lady Colts loaded the bases before a walk brought home Annie Reed. Damon Thompson then made contact with the ball to send Nora Milam and Bailey Warnix home.
Fannin scored all three of its runs in the fourth, but couldn’t cut the deficit from there.
Warnix and Haley Curtis both had two hits for Coahulla. Curtis finished with a double and three RBIs. Caroline Reed had a double and two RBIs, and Thompson brought in two runs.
Curtis went all six innings on the mound for the Lady Colts, piling up seven strikeouts and allowing just five hits.
Creek makes the trek across Whitfield County to play Dalton on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 7, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 6
Northwest Whitfield (2-1) scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to squeak past Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (0-1) 7-6 Tuesday.
After LFO scored two in the top of the seventh to grab a 6-4 lead, Northwest responded with three, including a walk-off, game-winning single by Paisley Chandler that scored Laila Perry. Perry brought in two runs with a single earlier in the inning.
It was a back-and-forth game, with Northwest taking the first lead at 2-0 in the fourth. LFO responded with four straight before Northwest tied it at 4-4 with another pair of runs in the sixth.
Griffin Harrison was 2-for-2 for Northwest, and Abigail Rann had a double for the Lady Bruins.
Northwest plays at Ringgold on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.