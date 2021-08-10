High school softball roundup: Creek outlasts Murray in extras, Dalton cruises past Rome on the road

Chattooga 10, Southeast Whitfield 1
Southeast Whitfield (0-3) scored first at home on Tuesday night, but Chattooga (3-0) scored the next 10 runs to defeat the Lady Raiders 10-1.
Southeast's Katie Bramblett hit a first-inning single that sent home Megan Towe. Chattooga responded with five runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back. The game ended after five innings.
Towe, Sherlynn Hernandez and Avery Skyles also joined Bramblett with a hit.
Southeast travels to play Gilmer tonight at 5:30.
Coahulla Creek 8, Murray County 6
Coahulla Creek (1-1) outlasted Murray County (1-2) in extra innings in Chatsworth Tuesday, winning 8-6.
The Lady Colts and Indians entered extras with the game tied at six. In the top of the eighth, Coahulla Creek's Katie Bagley sent home Caroline Reed, who doubled to start the inning, with a bunt. Bagley later scored on a wild pitch to put the Lady Colts up 8-6.
Murray had the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, but couldn't convert a run to keep the game going. Steahl Smith, pitching for the Lady Colts, forced a fly ball from Murray's Nicole Martin, and Bagley caught it to end the game.
Smith pitched the final four innings, striking out four. She took over for Bailey Warnix. Kylie Usrey pitched 7 1/3 innings for Murray.
The first seven innings were a back-and-forth battle that resulted in the game heading to extras. The two teams exchanged a run apiece in the second after a scoreless first. Coahulla Creek pulled ahead with four in the third, but Murray chipped away at the lead to tie it in the fifth. Each team added one in the sixth.
Smith and Reed each finished 2-for-4 for Coahulla Creek, and Emily Wood knocked in two runs. Martin led Murray with two hits, and Brooklyn Gonzalez drove in two runs.
Coahulla Creek hosts Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Thursday at 5:30 p.m., while Murray is at Rockmart at the same time.
Dalton 14, Rome 1
Dalton (1-1) took down Rome (1-1) 14-1 on the road Tuesday evening.
The Lady Cats scored six runs in the first inning and added seven in the fourth and one in the fifth. The game was called after the fifth.
Claire Archer finished 3-for-3 for Dalton, while Kailyn Anderson, Aliza Martinez and Gracie Young all tallied two hits for Dalton, which racked up 15 total.
Kaylee Tatum pitched three innings for the Lady Cats, allowing just two hits and striking out four. She also tallied a triple at the plate, along with Archer. Haley Curtis pitched the remainder of the game, holding Rome without a hit.
Dalton hosts East Paulding Thursday night at 5:30.
Rockmart 21, North Murray 1
Rockmart (1-0) racked up 14 runs in the second inning to beat North Murray (2-2-1) 21-1 in Chatsworth on Tuesday.
North Murray held Rockmart off the board in the first, then scored its lone run in the bottom of the first inning. It was all Rockmart from there. They added seven more runs in the third, and the game was called after that.
Jazmyn Wright scored the North Murray run when a bases-loaded walk sent her home. The Lady Mountaineers were held to just one hit on the night.
North Murray travels to play Adairsville on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
To submit scores and results for nightly roundups, email sports@dailycitizen.news or call (706) 272-7742.
