Dalton 7, Cass 4
A pair of strong middle innings were enough to carry Dalton (2-7) past Cass (3-10) 7-4 on Tuesday.
Dalton scored three in the third and four in the fourth to take a 7-0 lead. The Lady Cats wouldn’t score again, but didn’t need to.
Cadence Blackwell led the way for Dalton at the plate with a triple and three RBIs. Kailyn Anderson had a hit, and Leah Cagle had an RBI.
Kaylee Tatum pitched all seven innings for Dalton, striking out 12.
After an 0-6 start, Dalton is now 2-1 in its last three.
The Lady Catamounts host Cartersville on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
North Murray 17, Gordon Central 0
Thanks to a 10-run first inning, North Murray (5-4-1) exploded past Gordon Central (0-5) 17-0 Tuesday.
North Murray added five in the second and another pair of runs in the third before the game was called.
Kaitlyn Malone lit up Gordon Central for a 3-for-3 night with a double, a triple and five RBIs. Cadence Mulkey and Kylie Corbin each finished with two hits and two RBIs, and Corbin doubled.
Corbin also earned the win on the mound, allowing only one hit and striking out five.
The Lady Mountaineers host Coahulla Creek for a doubleheader tonight at 5.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 4, Northwest Whitfield 3
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (4-6) scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Northwest Whitfield (6-9) 4-3 Tuesday.
The Lady Bruins never trailed until the walk-off run scored for LFO.
Staesha Campbell and Sloan Pender each had two hits for Northwest, and Laila Perry doubled.
The Lady Bruins travel to Cartersville tonight at 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.