Dalton 6, Hiram 2
Kaylee Tatum homered twice and Dalton (1-6) earned its first win of the season when the Lady Catamounts defeated Hiram (2-5) 6-2 on the road Tuesday.
Hiram led 2-1 entering the fifth, but Dalton took the lead with three runs in the fifth and added a pair in the top of the seventh, with Tatum homering in both innings. Cadence Blackwell sent a ball out in the seventh too.
Leah Cagle finished 2-for-3, and Blackwell and Samya Simpson both doubled.
Tatum also earned the win on the mound, allowing just three hits and striking out five.
Dalton hosts Dade County on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 8, Southeast Whitfield 3
Northwest Whitfield (4-9) took down Southeast Whitfield (1-7-1) 8-3 on Tuesday.
Southeast cut a 5-0 Northwest lead to 5-3 in the fourth, but the Lady Bruins added three more in the bottom half of the inning.
Northwest’s Staesha Campbell was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Jolie Albertson and Libby Lee each finished 2-for-3 with two doubles. Lee had two RBIs and Albertson had one.
Albertson struck out eight and allowed just two hits from the mound.
A Lydia Kidd RBI double scored a run for Southeast, and Piper Shoemake also drove in a run.
The two teams play again, this time at Southeast, Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Chattooga 22, Christian Heritage 0
Christian Heritage (0-3) dropped 22-0 to Chattooga (3-4) Tuesday night.
After scoring two runs in the first, Chattooga scored eight in the second and 12 in the third. The game was called after three innings.
The Lady Lions were held to just one hit, which came off the bat of Kaymin Arrants.
Christian Heritage next plays at Coosa on Sept. 6.
