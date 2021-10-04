High school softball roundup: Dalton, Murray downed in region tournaments; Northwest gets win in final home game

Carrollton 10, Dalton 2
Dalton (5-12) was downed by Carrollton (15-10) 10-2 in Dallas Monday night in the Region 5-6A tournament.
The Lady Catamounts fell behind 5-0 after two innings in the win-or-go-home contest. Carrollton led 8-0 before Dalton responded with two runs.
Claire Archer and Cadence Blackwell drove in those runs.
Dalton's pitching duo of Haley Curtis and Kaylee Tatum allowed just five hits — Dalton's offense generated the same number — but three errors helped the Lady Trojans wrap up runs and move on in the tournament.
Northwest Whitfield 6, Cedartown 1
Northwest Whitfield (19-8) downed Cedartown (14-14) 6-1 at home on Monday as pitcher Kylie Hayes held Cedartown to two hits.
Hayes tallied 12 strikeouts and didn't walk a batter while pitching all seven innings.
The Lady Bruins led 6-0 entering the sixth inning before a Cedartown home run ended the shutout.
Northwest's Eden Rann blasted a homer herself, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Destin Jewell and Mia Sewell each tallied an RBI.
The teams finish off a three-game series with a doubleheader in Cedartown tonight starting at 5. The twinbill are the final regular season games for the Lady Bruins.
Ringgold 6, Murray County 0
Ringgold 17, Murray County 2
Two-time defending Class 3A state champion Ringgold (18-7) defeated Murray County (6-14) twice Monday night in the Region 6-3A tournament in Ringgold, bouncing the Lady Indians from the tournament.
In game one, Ringgold held Murray to one hit in a 6-0 shutout, scoring in every inning but the second to slowly pull away.
Alyssa Usrey was 2-for-3 for Murray in the first game.
In game two, with Murray needing a win to force a game three in the series, Ringgold racked up 14 hits and 17 runs in the 17-2, four-inning game.
Murray answered five first-inning runs from Ringgold with two runs in the bottom of the first, but couldn't keep up with the Lady Tigers. Brooklyn Gonzalez, Natalie O'Neal and Kylie Usrey had the only three hits of the second game for Murray.
The loss ends the Lady Indians' season.
