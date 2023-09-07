Northwest Whitfield 11, Cedartown 10
Northwest Whitfield (7-11) mounted a huge comeback to stun Cedartown (7-7) 11-10 in eight innings on Griffin Harrison’s walk-off single.
The Lady Bruins were down 9-2 going into the bottom of the sixth inning.
Lindsey Harris and Griffin Harrison singled, and Aubrey Holmes sparked the rally with an RBI single to score Harris.
Northwest followed that with seven more runs to go up 10-9 after six. Cedartown scored one in the top of the seventh to force an eighth inning.
Jolie Albertson led off the eighth with a double. Maggie Brooker came on as a pinch runner and scored on Harrison’s walk-off single.
Abigail Rann had three RBIs for Northwest. Laila Perry and Libby Lee both had two.
Gabbie Bates got the win in relief of Albertson on the mound.
Northwest will host Heritage on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Murray County 21, Model 4
A 20-run second inning powered Murray County (5-4) past Model (5-7) 21-4 on Thursday.
Murray actually trailed 4-1 entering the second, then quickly seized control. The game was called after three innings.
Brylee Boyd single scored two and got the huge inning started.
Boyd was 2-for-4 and totaled five RBIs, and Kylee Johnson matched that statline, with both hits going for doubles. Emerie Bohannon was 3-for-4 with four RBIs, and Hadley Dotson was 2-for-3 with a trio of RBIs. Kholee Fouts, Callan Ledford and Lanie Spence each had a double.
Bohannon picked up the win from the mound, striking out two.
Murray hosts LaFayette Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Cartersville 15, Dalton 4
Dalton (2-8) couldn’t keep pace with Cartersville (10-4) in a 15-4 loss Thursday night.
The two teams were tied 2-2 after two innings, but Cartersville scored eight in the third.
Kailyn Anderson shined for Dalton, going 3-for-3 with an RBI. Samya Simpson had a triple and two RBIs. Reagan Peterson also drove in a run.
Dalton travels to Calhoun on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Ringgold 6, Coahulla Creek 5
Ringgold (4-7) got a walk-off game-winner in the bottom of the eighth to end the three-game win streak of Coahulla Creek (8-4) Thursday.
Creek scored three runs in the top of the seventh to go up 5-1. After having allowed just one run through six innings, the Lady Colts allowed four in the bottom of the seventh.
The game went into extras, and Ringgold got the game-winner.
For Coahulla, Nora Milam was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Haley Curtis had a pair of RBIs, and Ally Franks had an RBI.
Creek had won three in a row, including a sweep of a double-header at North Murray Wednesday.
The Lady Colts travel to Paulding County on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Heritage 9, Southeast Whitfield 0
Southeast Whitfield (2-9-1) dropped a Thursday game 9-0 to Heritage.
The Lady Raiders were held to just a pair of hits.
Chyann Blevins and Michaela Pendley each had a single.
Southeast plays at Chattooga on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.