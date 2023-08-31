Northwest Whitfield 14, Southeast Whitfield 3
Northwest Whitfield (6-9) won its third in a row when the Lady Bruins defeated Southeast Whitfield (2-8-1) 14-3 on Thursday.
After downing Southeast on Tuesday, Northwest slipped past Woodland on Wednesday 3-2.
Northwest held an 8-1 advantage by the second inning Thursday against Southeast. Libby Lee and Laila Perry both tripled.
For Southeast, Chyann Blevins hit a triple and had an RBI.
Northwest plays at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Southeast will host Heritage Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 7, Ridgeland 6
Coahulla Creek (6-3) ended a three-game slide on Thursday, getting back in the win column with a 7-6 win over Ridgeland (5-4).
A five-run fifth inning for Creek erased a 5-1 deficit, and the Lady Colts held Ridgeland one run shy in the seventh.
Bailey Warnix went 2-for-4 with a trio of RBIs for the Lady Colts. Annie Reed, Nora Milam and Caroline Reed each had a double, and Milam had a pair of RBIs. Kayden Stuckey was 2-for-4.
Warnix started and pitched two innings for Creek, and Haley Curtis pitched the final five and earned the win. The pair combined for seven strikeouts.
Creek travels to North Murray on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Dade County 6, Dalton 4
Dalton’s seventh-inning rally fell two runs short as the Lady Catamounts (1-7) dropped to Dade County (8-4) Thursday.
Dalton was held scoreless heading into the seventh. The Lady Cats piled up four runs in the final frame, but couldn’t quite complete the comeback.
Kaylee Tatum finished 2-for-3 with an RBI for Dalton, putting up two of the three hits for the Lady Cats. Zoe Parker had the other.
Tatum also had 10 strikeouts from the mound.
Dalton plays at Cass on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Fannin County 8, Murray County 0
Fannin County (3-6) defeated Murray County (4-3) 8-0 on Wednesday.
Kholee Fouts was 2-for-2 with a double for Murray, and Emerie Bohannon doubled too.
Murray hosts Dade County on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
